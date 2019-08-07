Kellyanne Conway claims Trump ‘didn’t take the bait’ after he snaps at Beto to ‘be quiet’ about El Paso
White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump has not “taken the bait” from his liberal opponents following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
Hours before Trump was set to visit El Paso, Conway spoke to Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.
“He is going the Dayton and El Paso to express condolences on behalf of an angered, outraged and grieving nation,” Conway said. “I can’t think of a time when we’ve seen more of a split screen, though. You have the politically-motivated politicians many who think they should be president on one side screaming about the president and then you have the president not taking the bait and just keeping a very low tone and calling for the country to heal, to unify.”
“You said he hasn’t taken the bait,” Hemmer said, pointing out that Trump recently told Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to “be quiet” about his home town of El Paso.
Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019
“It is the president, not the wannabe presidents who is going across this country today to bring people together,” she said before launching into an attack on Democratic candidate Joe Biden from the White House lawn.
“I would say you got elected to the Senate when you were 29. You are clearly evidently 78 or so now. But you’ve been here for 50 years. You were in the White House where I worked for eight years and you did exactly what?” she asked.
Conway also had a message for protesters who believe Trump should not visit El Paso.
“They don’t run his schedule,” she said.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Hell freezes over: John Birch hotbed Orange County now boasts more registered Democrats than Republicans
In the 2018 midterm election, something happened that would have been unthinkable just a couple of decades before: Orange County, California elected Democrats to every single one of the six congressional districts partly or wholly within its borders.
Orange County, which includes many of the outlying suburbs of Los Angeles, was a notorious Republican stronghold. It is where former President Richard Nixon grew up, and the center of President Ronald Reagan's political power. It was one of the biggest bastions of the far-right John Birch Society. Prior to 2016, the county voted for Republicans in every presidential election since the Roosevelt administration. Even after California turned into a reliably blue state in the 1990s, Republicans continued to thrive down the ballot there.
Israel gets missing Kafka papers, ending long legal battle
The Israel National Library on Wednesday unveiled a missing batch of Czech Jewish writer Franz Kafka's papers, ending more than a decade of legal wrangling over ownership in Israel and Europe.
As he battled with tuberculosis in an Austrian sanitorium, the author of "The Trial" and "The Metamorphosis" asked his close friend Max Brod to destroy all his letters and writings.
After the writer's death in 1924, Prague-born Brod, also Jewish, felt he could not carry out his friend's wishes and in 1939 he fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia for Tel Aviv, carrying Kafka's papers in a suitcase.
CNN
‘Get off your ass!’ Furious Tim Ryan takes Mitch McConnell to the woodshed over gun violence
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) absolutely went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for refusing to even consider allowing a vote on gun control legislation that passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Ryan grew emotional while discussing the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend and he said America needed the Senate to act to prevent future gun violence.
"Come on, Mitch McConnell, where are your guts?" he shouted. "You're from Kentucky -- everybody I know from Kentucky got guts!... Do something! Because the American people are fed up with you, we're fed up with you stonewalling everything! People are dying on the streets just a few hours from your house, and you're sitting there doing nothing!"