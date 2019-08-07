Kellyanne Conway claims Trump ‘didn’t take the bait’ after he snaps at Beto to ‘be quiet’ about El Paso

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump has not “taken the bait” from his liberal opponents following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

Hours before Trump was set to visit El Paso, Conway spoke to Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.

“He is going the Dayton and El Paso to express condolences on behalf of an angered, outraged and grieving nation,” Conway said. “I can’t think of a time when we’ve seen more of a split screen, though. You have the politically-motivated politicians many who think they should be president on one side screaming about the president and then you have the president not taking the bait and just keeping a very low tone and calling for the country to heal, to unify.”

“You said he hasn’t taken the bait,” Hemmer said, pointing out that Trump recently told Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to “be quiet” about his home town of El Paso.

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

“It is the president, not the wannabe presidents who is going across this country today to bring people together,” she said before launching into an attack on Democratic candidate Joe Biden from the White House lawn.

“I would say you got elected to the Senate when you were 29. You are clearly evidently 78 or so now. But you’ve been here for 50 years. You were in the White House where I worked for eight years and you did exactly what?” she asked.

Conway also had a message for protesters who believe Trump should not visit El Paso.

“They don’t run his schedule,” she said.

Watch the video below from Fox News.