Quantcast
Connect with us

Kentucky Democrats sell $200,000 of ‘Moscow Mitch’ gear in 48 hours: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Fox News reported that the Kentucky Democratic Party is claiming a haul of $200,000 from their line of “Moscow Mitch” merchandise that went live on their campaign webstore just two days ago.

Kentucky Democrats are selling T-shirts, bumper stickers, mugs, and beer cozies that mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with the slogan, “Just say NYET! to Moscow Mitch.” They are also selling “Moscow Mitch” vodka shot glasses that are “also compatible with Kentucky Bourbon,” and even traditional Russian Cossack hats emblazoned with the Moscow Mitch slogan.

“This campaign has really caught the imagination of voters in Kentucky and across the country,” said Kentucky Democratic spokeswoman Marisa McNee in a statement.

The proceeds are a badly-needed windfall for the party as Kentucky heads into its 2019 gubernatorial election, where firebrand Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is fighting to win a second term despite being the lowest-polling governor in America. McConnell himself stands for re-election in 2020, and has attracted a high-profile challenger in former fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

McConnell has rapidly acquired the nickname “Moscow Mitch” due to his stubborn obstruction of a series of bipartisan election security bills to prevent the presidential election from being attacked by Russia in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has angrily denied any loyalty to Russia, claiming that he opposes the bills because he has already appropriated money for election security and the bills would give Democrats a partisan advantage — although he hasn’t bothered to come up with any specific example of how they would. He has complained that the nickname amounts to “modern-day McCarthyism.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kentucky Democrats sell $200,000 of ‘Moscow Mitch’ gear in 48 hours: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

On Saturday, Fox News reported that the Kentucky Democratic Party is claiming a haul of $200,000 from their line of "Moscow Mitch" merchandise that went live on their campaign webstore just two days ago.

Kentucky Democrats are selling T-shirts, bumper stickers, mugs, and beer cozies that mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell with the slogan, "Just say NYET! to Moscow Mitch." They are also selling "Moscow Mitch" vodka shot glasses that are "also compatible with Kentucky Bourbon," and even traditional Russian Cossack hats emblazoned with the Moscow Mitch slogan.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s connections to Russia explained

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

In July 2016, Donald Trump — then still the Republican Party's presidential candidate — openly encouraged Russia to hack Hillary Clinton, then the Democratic Party's nominee for the White House.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press," Trump told a group of reporters assembled reporters at a news conference.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Marianne Williamson and Silicon Valley are the dead ends of the Hippie Era

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 3, 2019

By

There are no hippies on Haight Street anymore. Along the eponymous road in the storied San Francisco neighborhood, arguable birthplace of the counterculture movement, tourist shops hawk tie-dye memorabilia to commemorate hippie culture, music and style. Yet aside from physical tchotchkes, the spirit of the 1960s no longer permeates the Haight: gone are the grinning, barefoot peaceniks, as are the free clinic and the Diggers. In their place? Aggrieved, techie millionaire property-owners whose primary spiritual tenets are not free love but property values.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]