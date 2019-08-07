Kim sends missile ‘warning’ to South Korea, US as tensions rise
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un says the country’s latest missile launches were a warning to Washington and Seoul over their joint war games, state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise on the Korean peninsula.
The latest launch by the nuclear-armed North came after the South Korean and US militaries began mainly computer-simulated joint exercises on Monday to test Seoul’s ability to take operational control in wartime.
Those drills are taking place despite Pyongyang’s warnings that the exercises would jeopardize nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.
KCNA said Kim had watched the launches early Tuesday, which verified the “war capacity” of the “new-type tactical guided missiles”.
With the launches carried out satisfactorily, “Kim Jong Un noted that the said military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities,” KCNA said.
Pyongyang on Tuesday fired two projectiles that “are assumed to be short-range ballistic missiles” into the sea, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier.
The latest weapons tests were the fourth pair of projectiles fired in less than two weeks, and the North has threatened more.
US President Donald Trump last week downplayed the North’s launches, saying Kim would not want to “disappoint” him.
Trump and Kim held a historic summit in Singapore last year, where the North made a vague pledge on denuclearization.
A second summit in Hanoi this February broke up amid disagreements over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang might be willing to give up in return.
The two agreed to resume nuclear talks during their impromptu June meeting in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, but working-level dialogue has yet to begin.
Analysts say the military manoeuvres on both sides could see discussions pushed back until the autumn, and Pyongyang signalled Tuesday that it was in no mood to talk.
It called the drills a “flagrant violation” of the diplomatic process between Pyongyang, Washington and Seoul.
Pyongyang has always been infuriated by military exercises between the South and US, seeing them as rehearsals for invasion, but in the past it has tended to avoid carrying out missile tests while the war games were taking place.
After the Singapore summit, Trump made a shock announcement halting joint drills, adopting Pyongyang’s own description of them as “provocative”.
War games known as Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) scheduled for August last year were subsequently suspended and the allies’ biggest annual drills, Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, were replaced with a shorter “Dong Maeng” or “Alliance” exercise in March.
US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Tuesday said the latest drills are “consistent with the partnership we have with South Korea.
“North Korea has continued its exercises unabated. So they don’t really have a lot to complain about,” he told the “Fox and Friends” television show.
‘Devoid of humanity — and only getting worse’: Morning Joe destroys Trump for bragging about El Paso
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough trashed President Donald Trump for responding to a pair of mass shootings by boasting about himself.
The president has been widely blamed for inspiring a gunman who targeted Hispanic shoppers in El Paso, and he mocked the city's former congressman Beto O'Rourke -- whose fiery criticism of Trump and his media allies has breathed life into his sagging presidential campaign.
"You really get a glimpse into just how devoid this man is of humanity," Scarborough said, "when in response to someone saying his words and actions fed into the hatred that led to this killing, his response is to talk about crowd sizes, right, and political polls and talking about how he quote 'trounced' somebody in crowd sizes. I think even that's a lie."
What about Gilroy? Trump’s White House is ignoring California mass shooting
Two days after she would have turned 14, a funeral mass was held for Keyla Salazar. The middle-schooler was the first victim killed in the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival to be laid to rest. On the same day, the FBI announced that it had opened a domestic terror investigation into the July 28 attack that left 3 people dead and more than a dozen people injured. The shooting rampage was one of three committed in one week by white, American-born young men and one of five mass shootings in seven days in America.
By week’s end, nearly three dozen Americans were fatally gunned down in attacks now being investigated by federal officials as terrorism – once again setting off the ritualistic debate over America’s gun culture and a rising wave of violent white supremacist, misogynistic violence.
New analysis reveals the ‘biggest crisis no one is talking about’ is on track to get worse
An analysis released Tuesday warns that 17 countries which are collectively home to a quarter of the global population face “extremely high water stress” that is on track to get worse—particularly because of the human-caused climate emergency.
The data is part of the World Resources Institute’s (WRI) Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, a publicly available database and interactive tool designed to enhance global understanding of water scarcity, which WRI calls “one of the defining issues of the 21st century.”