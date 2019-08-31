Landmark appeals court decision will allow airline passengers to sue the TSA for misconduct

On Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that a significant new ruling from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will enable airline passengers to sue the Transportation Security Administration for incidents like damaged luggage, overly handsy inspections, and wrongful detention.
The case stemmed from an incident at Philadelphia International Airport, in which Florida woman Nadine Pellegrino was selected by TSA officers for additional screening. After the search, she crawled under an inspection table to retrieve her bags, and accidentally tipped over the table, which landed on an officer’s foot. She was promptly arrested and charged with 10 federal crimes, including aggravated assault and “possession of an instrument of crime” — the “instrument,” they argued, being the luggage itself.
These charges were ultimately dismissed, but Pellegrino sued the agency.
A district judge and a panel of three appellate judges ruled that Pellegrino had no standing to sue the TSA because its agents are simply baggage screeners, not law enforcement officials, and thus are protected by a broad federal immunity granted administrative workers for going about their business.
But the Third Circuit reheard the case en banc, and the full court ruled 9-4 to overturn this decision, holding that TSA officers are in fact law enforcement officials, “by dint of their title, badge, and authority.” If these officers are not law enforcement, the court ruled, then Pellegrino and others like her “will have no remedy when TSOs assault them, wrongfully detain them, or even fabricate criminal charges against them.”
This decision could have profound consequences for the public accountability of the TSA, which in recent years has come under fire for a number of scandals including damaged or stolen baggage and deliberate groping of passengers.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.