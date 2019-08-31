Quantcast
Landmark appeals court decision will allow airline passengers to sue the TSA for misconduct

Published

8 hours ago

on

On Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that a significant new ruling from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia will enable airline passengers to sue the Transportation Security Administration for incidents like damaged luggage, overly handsy inspections, and wrongful detention.

The case stemmed from an incident at Philadelphia International Airport, in which Florida woman Nadine Pellegrino was selected by TSA officers for additional screening. After the search, she crawled under an inspection table to retrieve her bags, and accidentally tipped over the table, which landed on an officer’s foot. She was promptly arrested and charged with 10 federal crimes, including aggravated assault and “possession of an instrument of crime” — the “instrument,” they argued, being the luggage itself.

These charges were ultimately dismissed, but Pellegrino sued the agency.

A district judge and a panel of three appellate judges ruled that Pellegrino had no standing to sue the TSA because its agents are simply baggage screeners, not law enforcement officials, and thus are protected by a broad federal immunity granted administrative workers for going about their business.

But the Third Circuit reheard the case en banc, and the full court ruled 9-4 to overturn this decision, holding that TSA officers are in fact law enforcement officials, “by dint of their title, badge, and authority.” If these officers are not law enforcement, the court ruled, then Pellegrino and others like her “will have no remedy when TSOs assault them, wrongfully detain them, or even fabricate criminal charges against them.”

This decision could have profound consequences for the public accountability of the TSA, which in recent years has come under fire for a number of scandals including damaged or stolen baggage and deliberate groping of passengers.

‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

Watch Part I:

‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."

Continue Reading
 
 

