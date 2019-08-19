Latino voter who backed the GOP for 20 years finally reaches his breaking point after Trump makes racism mainstream again
An Arizona immigration attorney has decided to leave the Republican party after 20 years because of the GOP’s inability to rein in President Donald Trump’s racist impulses, reports Fox 12.
Yasser Sanchez, a volunteer and donor for the Republican party, explained why he feels betrayed by the GOP.
“I didn’t vote for Trump but still stayed with the Republican Party,” Sanchez said. “I can no longer stand by and wait for the storm that is Trumpism to go by to feel comfortable defending a party that crazily doesn’t want brown people or minorities in it.”
Sanchez explained that he was inspired to become a Republican by George W. Bush.
“He had a message of inclusion,” Sanchez said. “As a person of faith, compassionate conservatism really spoke to me.”
He recalls being told at a debate to “go back to where you came from.” He informed the heckler that he was a U.S. citizen. “I’m an American.”
“The nativists, protectionist, anti-immigrant movement that Joe Arpaio grew became a national movement under Donald Trump.”
Fox News’ Shep Smith ridicules Trump ‘saneless’ 180-degree turn on gun safety
President Donald Trump flipped a complete 180-degree turn on background checks after saying that he was certainly open and interested in using that low-level "fix" to America's gun problem after another week full of mass shootings. Fox News host Shep Smith, who is known for rebuking Trump's politics and presidency, offered only mockery.
"The message has, again, changed," Smith said at the top of his Monday show. "Remember calls escalated after the domestic terror attack in El Paso and the mass murder that followed in Dayton. The president said at the time, 'We need strong background checks.' Now, something new. First, listen to him yesterday."
‘Go back to your country!’ Subway worker has a racist meltdown — and then tries to blame it on being ‘thirsty’
A Subway worker who police say yelled racial insults and waved a knife at a Muslim customer is blaming his tirade on being "thirsty," the Sahan Journal reports.
Safia Abdullahi and her friend Farhia Abdullahi were reportedly trying to order sandwiches for their children at a Subway attached to a Walmart in Rochester, Minnesota when the incident took place. According to the police report, the worker told Safia to “go wash your dirty Muslim hands” and “go back to your country.” The worker, identified as Andrew Benning, also reportedly waved a knife he was holding at the women and their children.