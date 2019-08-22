LAX customs officer calls journalist ‘fake news’ and demands to know if he works for CNN or MSNBC: report

On Thursday, Empire Magazine’s James Dyer stated in a Twitter thread that he was stopped by a customs official while arriving at Los Angeles International Airport, aggressively interrogated about his journalistic career, and accused of being “fake news”:

Wow. Just… wow. Just went through LAX immigration. Presented my journalist visa and was stopped by the CBP agent and accused of being part of the ‘fake news media’. — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

He wanted to know if I’d ever worked for CNN or MSNBC or other outlets that are “spreading lies to the American people.” He aggressively told me that journalists are liars and are attacking their democracy. — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

Apparently the only truth now comes from YouTube and the president. All this said under a CBP sign that says “we are the face of our nation.” And with a framed picture of 45 staring down. In fucking California!!! Welcome to Trump’s America! — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

He let me go after I said that I was just here to write about Star Wars, and would keep the fake news about that to a bare minimum. Thankfully the statute of limitations has expired on @ChrisHewitt’s 5 star review of Attack Of The Clones… — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

The fact that I had been watching Years And Years on the plane made it particularly poignant! This isn’t news but the malignant affect this presidency has had on what was once a beacon of democracy and freedom is absolutely chilling. — James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 22, 2019

Dyer added that the officer made no attempt to physically detain him, but simply harassed him during a routine paperwork and fingerprint check.

This sort of treatment is not a one-off incident. The Department of Homeland Security is taking an increasingly hostile attitude toward journalists, often interrogating and detaining them at border checkpoints, and sometimes even asking whether they support President Donald Trump. In May, customs agents detained Intercept reporter Seth Harp at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport while he was returning from Mexico City, and searched his belongings without a warrant.