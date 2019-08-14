Listen to scared Philadelphia police report ‘shots fired’ — and beg for backup
Six officers have been shot in a two-hour standoff in North Philadelphia Wednesday. According to the local police department, all of the officers are expected to survive their injuries, despite the severity. Another officer and pedestrian were injured by a vehicle.
One person has been arrested, but another person is still firing on officers are of 6:30 p.m. EST.
The neighborhood where this shooting occurred is reportedly not far from a playground.
“Cars stand by! Cars stand by! Shots fired! Shots fired!” the officer can be heard screaming to dispatch for backup. Her voice then changes to a sob asking again, “cars stand by, shots fired!” She repeated the address over and over again. “Shots fired on police!”
“North 15th Street, give me what you’ve got!” Another officer shouts over the radio. “Multiple shots!”
Another recording also has the second officer asking for “SWAT ASAP” and “long-guns ASAP.”
You can listen to the audio in the clip below:
CNN
‘Trump knows the economy can make or break him’: CNN’s Erin Burnett breaks down why the president fears the Dow slide
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett broke down President Donald Trump's seeming panic over the day's 800-point Dow stock slide — and what it means for his case for a second term.
"Trump took to Twitter, sending nine tweets about the economy, including trying to spin the plunge in interest rates into a positive," said Burnett. "The president tweeting 'Tremendous amounts of money pouring into the United States. People want safety!'"
"Well, the president is right about this. Money is pouring into U.S. Treasuries," said Burnett. "But that, as he well knows, is not a sign of strength tonight. That is a sign of deep recession fears. The lower the yield on benchmark Treasuries, the lower the interest rates, the higher the fear of economic crisis. And today the 30-year yield fell to its lowest level in history."
Listen to scared Philadelphia police report ‘shots fired’ — and beg for backup
Six officers have been shot in a two-hour standoff in North Philadelphia Wednesday. According to the local police department, all of the officers are expected to survive their injuries, despite the severity. Another officer and pedestrian were injured by a vehicle.
One person has been arrested, but another person is still firing on officers are of 6:30 p.m. EST.
The neighborhood where this shooting occurred is reportedly not far from a playground.
"Cars stand by! Cars stand by! Shots fired! Shots fired!" the officer can be heard screaming to dispatch for backup. Her voice then changes to a sob asking again, "cars stand by, shots fired!" She repeated the address over and over again. "Shots fired on police!"
Breaking Banner
Steve King flabbergasted after constituent explains to him what incest cases really look like
Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who is perpetually mired in controversy for promoting white nationalist views, is facing fresh outrage and calls from fellow Republicans to resign after defending a no-exceptions six-week abortion ban by saying, "What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?"