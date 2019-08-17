Log Cabin Republican burned to the ground on live TV for ‘idiotic’ op-ed defending Trump on LGBTQ issues

On Saturday’s edition of “AM Joy,” former Senate aide Jimmy Williams clashed with Log Cabin Republicans spokesman Charles Moran over his Washington Post op-ed hailing President Donald Trump for supposedly taking “bold actions that benefit the LGBTQ community.”

“Since Trump became president, he’s done, established, promulgated rules, or met with virulently homophobic leaders in the White House 123 times. Not 100 times, not 23 times, 123 times,” said Williams. “In fact, yesterday, the Trump Department of Justice sent an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States saying transgendered Americans don’t have the right to not be discriminated against in the workplace. They did that yesterday! I am glad President Trump is trying to decriminalize gender hate in the United States. I cannot go and adopt a child in South Carolina, where I currently am as we speak, because the president of the United States granted a waiver to South Carolina back in January of this year saying that adoption agencies in the state can say no to gay people trying to adopt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I don’t want to hear any BS crap about the fact that the president is stemming AIDS and making homosexuality something great and wonderful, and Dorothy and the rainbow bridge across the world, when here in the States, he has declared war on the LGBTQ community,” said Williams.

“Chuck, let’s go through some of these specific things,” said host Ayman Mohyedin. “Trump opposes federal LGBTQ bill as ‘poison pills.’ The bill was introduced in March. President Trump opposes the bill that would end sexual discrimination to prevent discrimination against gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. The LGBTQ community changes dramatically at state borders. In the absence of a national law, at least 20 states have enacted LGBTQ discrimination protections. You even had the CEO of the national LGBTQ advocacy group GLAD say that Trump’s opposition to the Equality Act cements the legislation as being the most anti-LGBTQ administration in recent memory. It’s hard to say this president is for LGBTQ rights when he denied that bill.”

“Well, I think it’s comical that the extreme left and the mainstream media that is trying to promulgate this Trump Derangement Syndrome of him being the most anti-LGBTQ president, when you have people like Bill Clinton who signed the Defense of Marriage Act, who signed Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” said Moran. “Even people like President Bush, who pushed a federal ban on gay marriage and tried to eliminate marriage equality. This revisionist history is simply not true.”

“With all due respect — hold on, hold on, this isn’t about whataboutism,” said Mohyedin. “Answer the specifics I just laid out for you … Charles, answer the specifics about why he will not support the equality bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the equality bill contains a number of clauses and provisions that are violating of other areas of the Constitution, and that’s part of the problem, is the Democrats ramrodded this equality bill through without any kind of input from Republicans,” said Moran. “In some of the issues that you just addressed, in a lot of them, especially with specifically the case of the labor announcement that came out two or three days ago, the proposed rules change, again, it does nothing to actually repeal any existing protections that the LGBT community currently enjoys under the law.”

“That’s a lie.” said Mohyedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a lie,” protested Moran.

“It is a lie,” said Mohyedin.

“Here’s what we’re going to do, Charles. Since you think whataboutism is okay, let’s do whataboutism,” said Williams. “What about the fact that Donald Trump, more than a decade ago was for gay marriage? Then when he was running for president, [said] on the Christian Broadcast Network, that in fact he thought Obergefell was a bad decision, that it should be left to the states, and he was going to appoint Supreme Court justices that would … handle traditional marriage in the proper way. What did he do? He appointed two Supreme Court justices that may very well do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I don’t want to hear any of this crap about Barack Obama and George Bush and Bill Clinton and George Washington,” said Williams. “They aren’t president. This guy is president and he’s a racist, homophobic bigot, and the fact you’re supporting him is just shameful.”

Watch below: