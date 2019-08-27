Log Cabin Republicans lose more top officials over Trump endorsement
After less than a year at the helm the Executive Director of the Log Cabin Republicans has resigned over the organization’s widely-condemned re-election endorsement of President Donald Trump. Two of the gay GOP group’s board members penned a highly-controversial and frequently false Washington Post op-ed, claiming the president has “met his commitments to LGBTQ Americans.”
LCR executive director Jerri Ann Henry resigned Friday, The Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson reported in an exclusive on Tuesday.
Henry’s “voice had been effectively sidelined for about two months,” the Blade reports in another revelation. “Sources say disagreements about the direction of Log Cabin — with some wanting to pursue pro-LGBT policy goals, while others wanted to support Trump — led to a decision to prohibit Henry from speaking publicly for the group.”
The Blade also reports that LCR board member Rachel Hoff also had resigned after the Washington Post op-ed/endorsement was published, news not previously reported.
Board member Jennifer Horn also submitted her resignation after the op-ed.
Log Cabin spokesperson Charles Moran says the organization chose to endorse Trump’s re-election after surveying chapters and finding “almost unanimous” support for the organization to back the president’s re-election.
Log Cabin’s Washington Post op-ed supporting the president came in the same week the Trump administration led a blistering attack on the civil rights of LGBTQ people.
Just days earlier Trump’s Dept. of Justice was caught attempting to strong-arm the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) into reversing years of findings and rulings, and declare before the U.S. Supreme Court that discrimination against LGBT workers is legal.
That same week Trump’s Dept. of Labor announced a new rule to make it easier for what it now calls “religion-exercising organizations” that are also federal contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ workers. Not only would the Dept. of Labor make it easier, it would offer them a roadmap on how to avoid being charged with discrimination.
And just hours after the op-ed was published the Trump administration’s DOJ formally asked the U.S. Supreme Court to declare discrimination against transgender workers totally legal. One week later the Trump administration petitioned the nation’s top court to declare discrimination against gay, lesbian, and bisexual workers also totally legal,claiming none are protected under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
‘Donald Trump has never been a billionaire’: Watch David Cay Johnston explain what tax returns will reveal
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have, 'responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies,' but the names are right now redacted."
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
CNN
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.