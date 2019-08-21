Maddow: You have to watch what the lying White House does — and not what they say
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow opened her show with a quick assessment of her thoughts on the ridiculous that the president of the United States regurgitated into the mouths of his supporters Wednesday.
She began by noting that they don’t do press briefings at the White House anymore; instead, they’ve turned to talking to the president directly as he enters or exits the building to go off on his campaign trips or vacations.
“Today the president held a long one of these,” she said. “One of the ones where he tried to push everyone’s buttons, the president is denouncing the prime minister of our allied Denmark. He’s calling her nasty. That will get some headlines. The president attacked American Jews for a second straight day today, saying they have dual loyalty because they’re Jews. Americans of other religions don’t have that dual loyalty or his suspicions of dual loyalty, Jewish-Americans do, because of their religion.”
She noted that the president called himself “the chosen one” today.
“Which was particularly nice after what he said about the Jews, and after he retweeted someone who called him the king of Israel,” Maddow continued with her daily digest. “The president today once again said he plans to stay in office longer than two terms, he plans to stay another 10 or 13 years, who knows. The president today reversed himself on background checks for guns. After he reversed himself on that yesterday. And he reversed himself on it the other way on that a few days previous. He reversed himself today on a made-up tax cut that he may do. Might not do, might do, might not do, ask me again tomorrow.”
“If the president’s words are not at all a reliable indication of whether something that he’s attesting to is in fact true, when his words even about his own opinions and his own plans and his own actions are likely to be rendered moot by the very next thing he says on the subject, the very next time he addresses,” Maddow explained. “Because he’s more likely than not to contradict himself entirely even when only talking about himself.”
She wondered if the purpose of yelling at the reporters over the helicopter noise was really just to have their attention to things that would normally be ignored.
“When his words are conveyed to the American people, that results in the American people having less information and not more,” she said. “Then, why do we do this? I mean, then, maybe it is time to go into auto-shutoff mode from the heat. From the hot air at least.”
She noted that Politico had a headline about tuning out the White House, which can be a dangerous idea in a world where Trump is allowed to go unchecked. Instead, Maddow proposed, “watch what they do — not what they say.”
“I think this is a well-earned mantra for this most unusual presidency,” she said. “At this show, we have tried to follow this as best we can, as a general rule from the very first indications we had, that they were always lying to us, every time they talked. Every time they put someone on TV, including on this show. Every time they were asked for comment, it was always, always, always untrue.”
Gov. Jay Inslee withdraws from presidential election
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that he was officially leaving the presidential race Thursday.
He said that he got into the race with the intention of trying to raise the important issue of climate change and demand the issue be part of the conversation in the debates.
The Democratic Party has refused to have a debate that focuses exclusively on climate change, despite the numerous plans, ideas and approaches from the 20-plus candidates running for president.
He said that he isn't currently endorsing other candidates for 2020, but he hopes that his "atlas" for a climate plan will be adopted by other candidates.
Scorching WaPo editorial tells Trump to own his bad economy and stop blaming the fed
In a scathing piece from the Washington Post editorial board, the team at one of the nation's top papers told President Donald Trump to stop trying to pretend it's the Federal Reserve's fault for a slumping economy.
Trump has tried to claim that the economy isn't just fine, but outstanding and excelling expectations. Yet, in the same breath, Trump claims that that the Federal Reserve is responsible for all of the problems he says don't exist. It's enough for The Post editorial board to note the economic message is "remarkably dissonant."
Trump decided to that the Fed must lower interest rates and engage in “quantitative easing” to lower bonds. It's part of a tactic the Fed uses during tough times, which Trump says don't exist. Even during the worst financial crisis in a generation, in 2008, "quantitative easing" was controversial. Then there is the matter of a payroll tax cut, something Trump said he was looking at before saying he wasn't looking at it. But if there's no crisis, then why is it necessary.
CNN
Trump’s economic policy is like ‘burning all your furniture to heat the house’: New York Times columnist
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," New York Times columnist Tom Friedman scorned President Donald Trump's economic policy of endless tax cuts and cheap credit as a cynical ploy to get elected, rather than something in the long-term interest of economic stability.
"You know, under Obama, Republicans were screaming about the deficit, about deficits, the whole Tea Party was about deficits," said Cooper. "No one seems to care about that at all, and the deficits have exploded, and certainly this president doesn't care about that."
"You know, look, the party is clearly a cult of personality, it's not a 'party' in any sense that it was before," said Friedman. "What is more conservative than to say that, running up a debt this high and then beating on the Fed to lower interest rates is kind of like burning all your furniture to heat the house, and one day you'll run out of furniture?"