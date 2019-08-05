Quantcast
MAGA bomber Cesar Sayoc became ‘deranged’ by believing Trump-promoted conspiracy theories: defense lawyer

Published

1 min ago

on

The attorney representing Cesar Sayoc, the Trump-obsessed man who sent explosives to the president’s political enemies last fall, told a court on Monday that President Donald Trump helped make his client “deranged.”

According to Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld, attorney Ian Marcus argued during a sentencing hearing that Sayoc deserved leniency in part because he’s a disturbed man whose mind has been twisted by conspiracies and misinformation promoted regularly by the president, such as the false claim that he only lost the 2016 popular vote because of “illegal” voters in California.

“He slowly became deranged by it,” Marcus said of the conspiracy theories. “We believe that the President’s rhetoric contributed to Mr. Sayoc’s actions in this offense.”

The 57-year-old Sayoc, whose van was infamously covered with pro-Trump paraphernalia, last fall sent explosives to the residences of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), as well as to billionaire George Soros, who has often been a target of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Sayoc earlier this year pleaded guilty to sending the explosive packages and now faces at least a decade in prison.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Obama blasts Trump’s racist rhetoric and inaction on gun violence — without ever mentioning the president’s name

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Former President Barack Obama is no stranger to mass shootings. During his presidency, he took on the role of healer-in-chief, comforting survivors and families who lost loved ones. He prayed with communities during church gatherings and even sang "Amazing Grace" after a domestic terrorist incident in Charleston, South Carolina. His tearful demands for a fix went unanswered by Republicans in the House and Senate. Yet, in wake of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, he, again, called for action.

"First, no other nation on Earth comes close to experiencing the frequency of mass shootings that we see in the United States," Obama said in a statement he tweeted Monday. "No other developed nation tolerates the levels of gun violence that we do. Every time this happens, we're told that tougher gun laws won't stop all murders' that they won't stop every deranged individual from getting a weapon and shooting innocent people in public places. But the evidence shows that they can stop some killings. They can save some families from heartbreak. We are not helpless here. And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening."

Here are the top 7 places hypocritical Republicans won’t let you take a gun

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Republicans, and President Donald Trump, in particular, are known for denouncing "gun-free zones" as part of the problems around mass shootings. The Fox News argument, from Pete Hegseth to Sean Hannity, is that these zones essentially prevented “good guys with guns” from having the ability to shoot back and take down a mass shooter.

It's an interesting claim since, in Ohio and Gilroy, California, the shooter was able to be taken down in less than one minute. In Ohio, there were still nine people killed and 36 injured. In California, there were three dead and 12 wounded. These so-called "good guys with guns" still couldn't prevent the mass shooting or prevent the loss of life. Increased security still couldn't stop the mass shooting or the loss of life.

Mitch McConnell busted for sharing ‘troubling’ photo of his opponent on a tombstone

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got called out by his challenger for tweeting out a photo of her name on a tombstone -- hours after a pair of mass shootings claimed 31 lives in two states.

The Kentucky Republican's campaign team shared a photo Sunday taken at the state's Fancy Farm annual political forum that showed Democratic candidate Amy McGrath's name, along with the name of Merrick Garland and the word socialism, printed on cardboard tombstones.

The Grim Reaper of Socialism at #FancyFarm today. #FancyFarm139 pic.twitter.com/KMKJifu3b5

