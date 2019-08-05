Quantcast
MAGA Bomber sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacks against Trump’s enemies

17 mins ago

The mail bomber inspired by President Donald Trump was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Sayoc, known as the MAGA Bomber, was convicted for sending mail bombs to President Donald Trump’s enemies.

He targeted former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Also targeted were Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

He also targeted CNN, impeachment leader Tom Steyer, actor Robert De Niro and George Soros.

