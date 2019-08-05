MAGA Bomber sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacks against Trump’s enemies

The mail bomber inspired by President Donald Trump was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday.

Sayoc, known as the MAGA Bomber, was convicted for sending mail bombs to President Donald Trump’s enemies.

He targeted former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Also targeted were Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

He also targeted CNN, impeachment leader Tom Steyer, actor Robert De Niro and George Soros.

Sayoc sent mail bombs to two CNN newsrooms and has said: “The Press is enemy,” echoing Trump’s slogan the “enemy of the people.” — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 5, 2019

Rakoff finds that Sayoc "was fully capable of concocting pipe bombs capable of exploding," and since he didn't, Rakoff believes that was "in the court's view, a conscious choice." BREAKING: 20 years imprisonment. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 5, 2019

Judge Rakoff has sentenced Cesar Sayoc to 240 months (20 years) in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. — erica orden (@eorden) August 5, 2019