Major GOP donor fears ‘extinction in the suburbs’ over total refusal to curb gun access

The Republican Party’s total refusal to adopt any policies that will restrict access to firearms is leaving them in a dire political situation in suburban America, according to a top GOP donor who spoke with Bloomberg.

Dan Eberhart, a Trump-supporting GOP donor and oil-and-gas executive, tells the publication that the constant carnage of mass shootings on the news are making the NRA’s maximal obstruction on gun control legislation politically toxic.

“Republicans are headed for extinction in the suburbs if they don’t distance themselves from the NRA,” he said. “The GOP needs to put forth solutions to help eradicate the gun violence epidemic.”

Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican who lost his seat in the 2018 midterm elections, similarly said that his party’s devotion to towing the NRA party line will do it long-term political damage.

“Every time the country experiences a tragedy of this nature the Republican brand takes a hit,” he tells Bloomberg. “Because many, many Americans perceive that Republicans are unwilling to act on gun reform, due to the influence of the NRA and other organizations.”

As an example of the GOP’s total refusal to consider stronger gun laws, Bloomberg writes that eight Republican House members this year voted with House Democrats “to pass a bill that would impose background checks on buyers for gun sales considered private.”

However, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to even give the bill a vote in the Senate, while President Donald Trump has threatened to veto it.