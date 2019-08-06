Quantcast
Major GOP donor fears ‘extinction in the suburbs’ over total refusal to curb gun access

Published

1 min ago

on

The Republican Party’s total refusal to adopt any policies that will restrict access to firearms is leaving them in a dire political situation in suburban America, according to a top GOP donor who spoke with Bloomberg.

Dan Eberhart, a Trump-supporting GOP donor and oil-and-gas executive, tells the publication that the constant carnage of mass shootings on the news are making the NRA’s maximal obstruction on gun control legislation politically toxic.

“Republicans are headed for extinction in the suburbs if they don’t distance themselves from the NRA,” he said. “The GOP needs to put forth solutions to help eradicate the gun violence epidemic.”

Former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Florida Republican who lost his seat in the 2018 midterm elections, similarly said that his party’s devotion to towing the NRA party line will do it long-term political damage.

“Every time the country experiences a tragedy of this nature the Republican brand takes a hit,” he tells Bloomberg. “Because many, many Americans perceive that Republicans are unwilling to act on gun reform, due to the influence of the NRA and other organizations.”

As an example of the GOP’s total refusal to consider stronger gun laws, Bloomberg writes that eight Republican House members this year voted with House Democrats “to pass a bill that would impose background checks on buyers for gun sales considered private.”

However, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has refused to even give the bill a vote in the Senate, while President Donald Trump has threatened to veto it.

Nobel laureate and author Toni Morrison dies at 88

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

Author Toni Morrison has died at age 88, according to a friend.

Morrison died Monday night, according to a source at her publisher, but the cause of death has not been released, reported New York Magazine's Vulture blog.

She was best known for her best-selling novel "Beloved," which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, and she became the first black woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1998.

President Barack Obama presented Morrison in 2012 with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Affluent Maryland residents freak out about ‘slums’ and ‘boxcars’ over county’s affordable housing plan

Published

54 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

An affluent Maryland county is facing a revolt over an affordable housing plan that residents are attacking using language that is being denounced as racist and classist.

In a New York Times column published earlier this month, Binyamin Appelbaum talked with residents of Montgomery County who were furious about a proposal to let residents create basement or backyard apartments in an effort to free up more housing.

"This is not about providing affordable housing," Hessie Harris, a 70-year-old homeowner, told Applebaum. "The goal is to do away with single-family communities. They claim these are going to be in-law suites and then there goes the neighborhood! They could put in flophouses!"

GOP lawmaker who blasted party’s link to white supremacy faces backlash from fellow Republicans

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

On Monday, following a weekend of horrific mass shootings, one of which was directly inspired by hatred of Mexicans, Nebraska state Sen. John McCollister, a self-described "lifelong Republican," issued a sharp rebuke against his party for giving quarter to nativism and white nationalism.

Now, he is facing immediate backlash, with his own party calling on him to leave the GOP:

.@SenMcCollister should tell the truth and change his party registration. pic.twitter.com/qrC2XOpoxk

