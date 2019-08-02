‘Make sure he doesn’t have a gun’: Bill Maher reacts to Trump protester interrupting Real Time on HBO
HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher was interrupted by a supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday.
The host was arguing with conservative talk radio personality Buck Sexton when a member of the audience began yelling about the “great president.”
“I do not know him, by the way,” Sexton said.
“I was just going to say, I see you brought a guest,” Maher replied.
“We’ve got to get faster moving security people,” Maher said. “You’ve made your point, I don’t know what it is, but your point is that you like Trump — a lot of people like Trump.”
“Make sure he doesn’t have a gun,” Maher added.
Watch Marianne Williamson’s epic takedown of conservative on HBO’s Real Time
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Friday shut down a conservative commentator attempting to defend the policies of President Donald Trump.
Right-wing radio personality Buck Sexton was attempting to defend the administration by arguing the White House has been effective at combating the opioid crisis.
"There's absolutely a focus on these things," Sexton claimed.
Williamson was having none of it.
"If the president really wanted to help with the opioid addiction, he would not be proposing cuts to the FDA, cuts to the National Institutes of Health and cuts to the Center for Disease Control," Williamson responded.
Bill Maher rips president’s ‘racist-y month’: Trump is even the most ‘racist person at the Cracker Barrel’
HBO's "Real Time" with Bill Maher went after President Donald Trump's racism on Friday.
"Good news, Trump left Washington, DC for the weekend," Maher noted. "See, he can reduce crime in a black city!"
"Even for him, he had a racist-y month," Maher explained.
"Of course, he told four congresswomen to go back to the country they came from," he continued. "And Melania said, 'How come I never get that option?"
The host was shocked Trump claimed to be the "least racist" person in the world.
"He's not even the least racist person at the Cracker Barrel," Maher declared.