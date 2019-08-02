‘Make sure he doesn’t have a gun’: Bill Maher reacts to Trump protester interrupting Real Time on HBO

HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher was interrupted by a supporter of President Donald Trump on Friday.

The host was arguing with conservative talk radio personality Buck Sexton when a member of the audience began yelling about the “great president.”

“I do not know him, by the way,” Sexton said.

“I was just going to say, I see you brought a guest,” Maher replied.

“We’ve got to get faster moving security people,” Maher said. “You’ve made your point, I don’t know what it is, but your point is that you like Trump — a lot of people like Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Make sure he doesn’t have a gun,” Maher added.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.