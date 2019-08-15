Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain’s Home Office interior ministry in London.
One man was arrested at the scene, the city’s Metropolitan Police said.
The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime.
Police said they were called at 1:06 pm (1206 GMT) following a report of a man with a knife.
“Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries,” the police said in a statement.
“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.”
The police said the victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
The London Ambulance Service said the casualty was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.
“We dispatched an incident response officer, a medic in a response car, a motorcycle paramedic and an ambulance crew,” a spokeswoman said.
“We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”
British police officers do not routinely carry arms but armed officers were seen outside the ministry shortly after the attack.
Security cordon tape was put up around the entrance of the ministry. Security guards and police officers were stood outside.
Two police cars were stationed outside with several others parked nearby.
Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “All my thoughts are with the victim and their family following horrific unprovoked knife attack.”
Figures out last month revealed that knife crime in England and Wales had soared to a record high of 43,516 offences in the year ending March 2019.
The figures were up eight percent year-on-year, and up 80 percent from March 2014 when there were 23,945 offences.
For every 100,000 people in London, there were 169 knife offences in 2018-19 — way ahead of the figures for the rest of England.
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his commitment to tackling the “scourge” of knife crime as he took questions from the public live on Facebook on Wednesday.
CNN
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.
July 2019 hottest month on record for planet: US agency
July 2019 temperatures were the hottest ever recorded globally, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday, confirming earlier observations by the European Union.
"Much of the planet sweltered in unprecedented heat in July, as temperatures soared to new heights in the hottest month ever recorded. The record warmth also shrank Arctic and Antarctic sea ice to historic lows," the agency said.
According to the NOAA, the average global temperature in July was 0.95 degrees Celsius (1.71 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 20th century average of 15.8 degrees Celsius (60.4 Fahrenheit), making it the hottest July in its records, which go back to 1880.
Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.