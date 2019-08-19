Man stabbed to death at California university — he was also targeted with ‘incendiary device’

Police are searching for a murder suspect after a fatal stabbing on the first day of school at a California university.

“A retired Cal State Fullerton administrator was stabbed to death Monday morning on the first day of the university’s academic year, and authorities later found an explosive device nearby,” the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.

“Fullerton police responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot near the College Park building. Police found the victim, a man in his late 50s, inside a silver Infiniti, bleeding from his head with multiple stab wounds to his body. Police found an ‘incendiary device’ near the vehicle that showed the suspect targeted the victim,” the newspaper reported.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watch: