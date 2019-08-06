‘Mass shootings, senator!’: CNN host rips Rick Santorum for not caring about stopping massacres

Former Sen. Rick Santorum was shut down on CNN on Tuesday while arguing against gun control following the latest mass shooting massacres in America.

First, Santorum praised Senat Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for refusing to allow any votes on gun control bills that have passed the House of Representatives.

“Look, Mitch McConnell is doing what every good leader does. He listenings to his caucus and determines what they want,” Santorum argued.

“USA Today just released a poll, 67 percent of Americans want Senate bills passed with background checks that the House passed,” CNN’s Erin Burnett said. “That includes a majority of Republicans.

“Look, I don’t think those polls are worth too much,” Santorum replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the Second Amendment goes in front of the Supreme Court and they say anyone with a common gun should be allowed, the one thing mass shootings have in common, the common gun are the assault weapons,” Burnett argued.

“Actually, very, very — very, very few crimes occur in this country with assault weapons and rifles,” Santorum replied.

“Mass shootings, senator. Mass shootings!” Burnett replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, very, very few crimes,” Santorum began.

“Mass shootings!” Burnett interrupted.

“Nobody wants mass shootings and this is the gun used for that,” Burnett concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: