Massachusetts GOP ball player considering moving to Arizona to run for Congress

Published

54 mins ago

on

On Monday, the conservative Washington Free Beacon reported that former World Series-winning baseball player and avid Trump supporter Curt Schilling is considering moving to Arizona to run for Congress.

“I haven’t said anything publicly, but I’m considering going back to Arizona and running for a congressional seat, one of the blue ones,” said Schilling in the interview with Armed American Radio. “It’s something that my wife and I have talked about, and she’s now becoming more and more pumped at the potential. Obviously we’re still quite a few discussions away, but yeah, it’s something we’re absolutely considering.”

Schilling is an inflammatory figure in politics, having made a number of racist comments over the years, including that NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick “knelt for a lie.” He was fired from ESPN in 2016 for a tirade against transgender-inclusive bathrooms, saying “I don’t care what they are, who they sleep with, men’s room was designed for the penis.” He also founded a video game company accused of defrauding investors, although federal authorities decided not to press charges.

Schilling hasn’t lived in Arizona for over a decade, and recently considered a challenge to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). But he does have some roots there, having played for the Diamondbacks.

The GOP suffered a massive blow in Arizona in the midterm elections, with Democrats picking up a Senate seat and a majority of the House delegation. It is considered a battleground going into the 2020 presidential election.

