Meghan McCain lashes out at Elle Magazine for ‘particularly sh*tty’ headline on her interview

Published

1 min ago

on

Meghan McCain was particularly annoyed with a recent cover of Elle Magazine that claimed she “had a bad week.” The co-host of “The View” took to Twitter, calling the cover “particularly sh*tty.”

“I guess this is why people don’t talk to journalists and never tell them anything real,” McCain said, as TooFab captured.

First of all, “Meghan McCain Is Having a Bad Week” is a terrible headline, McCain said.

Harkening back to the death of her father, McCain said that she’s dealt with “real life, struggle[s]” in the past and the magazine presuming she was having a bad week because of drama issues in her life.

She didn’t take issue with specifics in the article, aside from the writer calling out her “gay best friend,” but when she saw the cover photo with the headline, things changed.

“I somehow missed ‘Meghan McCain is having a bad week’ was the headline @ELLEmagazine used on their cover?” McCain tweeted Sunday. “Wow…just given the past year (and months) I’ve had this seems particularly sh*tty. I guess this is why people don’t talk to journalists and never tell them anything real.”

“Also, to anyone else who has ever had a bad week (or more) as I have,” she continued. “Don’t let magazines like @ELLEmagazine shame you to be honest & open- never be embarrassed to talk or share grief, pain, real life, struggle. I thank God there are so many resources and people out there to help.”

“I also want to say I am 14 days away from the anniversary of my dad’s death and petrified of what the day is going to feel like,” McCain continued on Sunday. “I made a conscious choice to share my grief journey publicly so others would feel less alone – and would do it all over again.”

The article itself was about McCain being a target for her conservatism while embedded in a pop culture world. It’s actually titled: “Meghan McCain is having a weird year.”

“I’m innately a fighter, but I do question if there will be a certain time where it just won’t be worth being a Republican woman being screamed at all day. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just having a bad week,” the interview quotes her saying.

You can read the full Elle interview on their site and read the TooFab coverage here.

