Mike Huckabee claims the ‘lack of thoughts and prayers’ is the ‘single biggest’ cause of mass shootings
Mike Huckabee showed up on Fox News Monday morning to weigh in on the weekend’s two domestic terror mass shootings that have now left 31 people dead in Texas and Ohio. The twice-former GOP presidential candidate insisted the problem central to mass shootings is “the lack of thought and prayers,” and too little religion – not too many guns, or the racist, white supremacist beliefs of President Donald Trump and the president’s supporters.
“The common denominator in all of this is not the particular weapon,” the NRA-defending Huckabee, who last year after another mass shooting suggested a pencil is just as much an assault weapon as an AR-15, told host Bill Hemmer.
“It’s the hate inside the heart. It’s the loss of morality. It’s that disconnecting from a God who values all people, and who would never let me do that to another person, because I would be basically doing it to God and to myself, to just destroy another human life. That’s just not how we’re hardwired from the Father above,” the former Arkansas Republican governor said, as Media Matters reports.
Separately, on his website Huckabee wrote that “the lack of thought and prayers is probably the single biggest factor in what is behind them,” referring to the weekend’s two domestic terror mass shootings.
“I will keep ignoring the scoffers and saying prayers and urging everyone to join together and do the same,” the twice-former GOP presidential candidate and ordained Baptist minister concluded. “It’s not a meaningless gesture. It’s the only thing that’s ever really going to help.”
Gov. Huckabee went on to tell Fox News that what “hurts” him “the most,” is not the loss of 31 lives, nor their families, nor the survivors and their families whose lives are forever changed, but “that we’ve got a lot of our country that are utterly disconnected from any sense of identity with their Creator, and with His love for them, and His love for the people that they hate.”
Huckabee also wholly ignored his own daughter’s complicity in defending and promoting President Trump and his racist, white nationalist, and white supremacist beliefs and agenda. Trump is at the very least in part responsible for the rise in hate crime violence and white supremacist violence, including mass shootings.
Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who spent about three years working for the Trump campaign, transition team, and Trump White House, is weighing a run for her father’s former seat.
Watch Gov. Huckabee:
Breaking Banner
‘INCOMPETENCE’: Trump burned for crossed out ‘Toledo’ gaffe in official speech transcript
President Donald Trump on Monday made a major gaffe when he blessed the memory of shooting victims in Toledo, Ohio -- despite the fact that the shooting actually took place in the Ohio city of Dayton.
Compounding this error, the White House posted a transcript of the president's speech online in which it left in -- and then subsequently crossed out -- the president's mention of Toledo, as seen in the image below.
The White House has sent out the official transcript of Trump’s remarks from this morning, with the words “in Toledo” crossed out. pic.twitter.com/BMb8E6gDWE
‘That’s offensive!’ Fox News erupts after contributor calls out network’s role in radicalizing racists
A Fox News contributor sparked a clash after pointing out the role the conservative network plays in promoting racist extremism.
Panelists on "Outnumbered" were discussing the weekend mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, and debating President Donald Trump's culpability, when contributor Jessica Tarlov said the president and his favorite network both shoulder some blame.
"There's a rhetoric issue here," Tarlov said. "You are right, the president hasn't lived up to this. I would take issue on the Democratic front. I think what Amy Klobuchar said was correct about the mean tweets and the rhetoric. The El Paso killer, yes, he hated Mexicans before President Trump became president. In that manifesto he actually quotes the president. He quotes right-wing figures that use this language, who've talked about it’s an invasion of Mexicans. That kid drove 10 hours to get closer to a bunch of Mexicans."
After El Paso killings, renewed focus on online hate forums
Efforts to take down the 8chan website where a racist "manifesto" was posted shortly before the El Paso shooting highlight the legal and ethical difficulties in curbing online hate speech that foments violence.
The digital security firm Cloudflare said Sunday it was terminating its services to 8chan, making it more difficult for the message board to remain online.
But hours later, an 8chan administrator said the service was migrating to BitMitigate, which calls itself "a non discriminatory provider" of security "that operates in the fullest consistency to free speech."
But 8chan's forum is the latest to raise questions about policing the internet without curbing digital rights or free speech.