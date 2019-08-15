Minnesota farmer tears up while telling CNN how Trump’s ‘very scary’ trade war has harmed her family

A farmer from Minnesota got emotional during a CNN interview on Thursday when she discussed how President Donald Trump’s trade war has done major harm to both her livelihood and her family.

Speaking with CNN’s Vandessa Yrukevich, farmer Cindy VanDerPol said that she doesn’t know how to tell her children that they should follow in her footsteps to run her family’s farm when the current market for crops is so bleak.

“It’s very scary,” she said. “And I sometimes stay up at night worrying about what the future does hold. You know, what do you tell your children that want to farm? Do you tell them go find something else to do? One of our sons already has.”

At this point, VanDerPol became emotional and started tearing up.

“He always had a passion to farm,” she said of her son who has moved on to find other work. “And because you don’t know what the future’s going to bring, you almost want to encourage them to go do something else.”

Yrukevich reported that farmers now fear the president’s trade war will become permanent and that they will never gain back access to the markets they once had.

