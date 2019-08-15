Minnesota farmer tears up while telling CNN how Trump’s ‘very scary’ trade war has harmed her family
A farmer from Minnesota got emotional during a CNN interview on Thursday when she discussed how President Donald Trump’s trade war has done major harm to both her livelihood and her family.
Speaking with CNN’s Vandessa Yrukevich, farmer Cindy VanDerPol said that she doesn’t know how to tell her children that they should follow in her footsteps to run her family’s farm when the current market for crops is so bleak.
“It’s very scary,” she said. “And I sometimes stay up at night worrying about what the future does hold. You know, what do you tell your children that want to farm? Do you tell them go find something else to do? One of our sons already has.”
At this point, VanDerPol became emotional and started tearing up.
“He always had a passion to farm,” she said of her son who has moved on to find other work. “And because you don’t know what the future’s going to bring, you almost want to encourage them to go do something else.”
Yrukevich reported that farmers now fear the president’s trade war will become permanent and that they will never gain back access to the markets they once had.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody's analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won't be able to fix.
"Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they're going to wind down the trade war," he said. "I don't think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward," he added.
CNN
CNN
Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.
He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.
And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.