Donald Trump is not the biggest threat to democracy

Published

20 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump, for all his destruction of leadership norms and erratic, inflammatory behavior, is not the greatest threat to democracy, argues Eleanor Clift in The Daily Beast. That dubious honor goes to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“The events in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend give new meaning to the phrase the enemy within. The country is under siege from what law enforcement officials are calling domestic terrorism inspired by white supremacist ideology,” writes Clift. “What to do? All roads lead to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who won’t allow debate on remedies for gun violence and refuses to take up gun-control legislation passed by the House to expand background checks.”

McConnell could fight the bloodshed right now and call back the Senate to vote on the House’s background check bill, writes Clift. But he won’t.

“Anyone who knows anything about McConnell knows that’s not happening,” says Clift. “At Team Mitch, it’s been business as usual. Just hours after the El Paso shooting, the campaign tweeted a photo of a single tombstone bearing the name of McConnell’s Democratic challenger. Another tweet shows seven grinning young white men in ‘Team Mitch’ T-shirts pawing a cardboard cutout of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez with the caption, ‘break me off a piece of that.'”

“McConnell’s cudgel is the 60-vote filibuster,” continues Clift. “In today’s closely divided senate (53 to 47), those few votes give McConnell his power. There’s no way to get to 60 votes to force a floor vote on anything gun-related, so McConnell gets to operate with absolute immunity knowing a handful of GOP defectors joining the Democrats can’t reach that threshold, and most won’t even risk it.”

This is what he has used to block popular action on everything from background checks to protecting young immigrants to election security, all while spending the Senate’s whole time confirming far-right judges.

“McConnell is accountable only to the Republican voters of Kentucky, and he showers them with benefits,” writes Clift. “He’s up for reelection in 2020 and he’s facing the best the Democrats have to offer, Amy McGrath, a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot who will have the blue wave at her back in red Kentucky. That may not be enough, but wouldn’t it be sweet if it were.”

She quotes Ira Shapiro, a former congressional staffer, who told her in an email, “We will not have a functioning Senate or a healthy politics until Senator McConnell is ousted from power.”

“Of course, we probably won’t even have one then,” she added, “but it’s hard to imagine it could be any worse.”


‘He shouldn’t open his mouth’: Swing-state women revolt against Trump — and the economy may not save him

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

Women who live in swing districts -- even some who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 -- are getting fed up with the president's rhetoric to the point where they don't care about the state of the economy so much as getting him out of office.

The Wall Street Journal this week talked with some women in key battleground states and found that many of them were not swayed by the president's campaign touting a strong economy because they simply could not stand his divisive rhetoric.

This Nixon-era memo shows how Republicans have been practicing white identity politics for decades

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 7, 2019

By

Conservatives often criticize the Democratic Party for playing "identity politics," which in their view involves appealing to voters based on their race, religion or ethnicity instead of appealing to a common identity as American citizens.

However, a 1971 memo written by one-time Nixon speechwriter Pat Buchanan demonstrates how Republicans have been practicing identity politics for decades.

In the memo, Buchanan makes an argument that Nixon's reelection campaign should all but write off black and Jewish voters and instead focus on what he describes as "minority" communities within white America -- that is, working-class Catholic voters of Irish, Italian, and Polish descent who had traditionally voted for Democrats.

