Mnuchin begs Chris Wallace: Take the president ‘very literally’ except on being ‘the chosen one’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin insisted on Sunday that Americans should take President Donald Trump’s hyperbolic comments “very literally” — but he allowed for some exceptions.
During an interview on FOX News Sunday, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump had recently “ordered” companies not to do business with China.
“When the president says something, how seriously, how literally should we take it?” Wallace asked.
“I think most of the time, you should take it very literally,” Mnuchin insisted. “I think sometimes he says things that are meant to be a joke.”
Mnuchin pointed to Trump’s recent proclamation that he is “the chosen one.”
“That was said tongue-in-cheek,” Mnuchin opined. “That wasn’t meant to be a serious comment, I think most people know.”
“The president is serious about China and trade,” he added. “People should understand that. He is very determined. He’s trying to correct something that’s gone on for the last 20 years where we have a very unfair trading relationship.”
Trump, at a recent press gaggle, turned to the sky and declared himself “the chosen one.” He did nothing to indicate he was joking at the time.
Watch the video below.
Breaking Banner
White House spokesperson ridiculed for ‘pathetic’ spin on Trump’s trade war admission: ‘Does she think we believe that?’
Hours after Donald Trump blithely admitted that he had "second thoughts" about his trade war with China that has damaged the U.S. economy and helped set the stage for a possible recession, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham was forced to issue a clarification about the president's comments.
Addressing Trump's G7 response about his tariffs, widely interpreted by the press as expressing some regret, Grisham issued a statement saying the president meant that he wished he had increased his market-destroying tariffs even more.
"The President was asked if he had ‘any second thought on escalating the trade war with China,'" White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham relayed. "His answer has been greatly misinterpreted. President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he regrets not raising the tariffs higher."
Breaking Banner
Here is why Trump is obsessed with Greenland
They say that history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce. Remember that President Harry Truman tried to purchase Greenland in 1946; now, in 2019, President Donald Trump is trying to do the same thing.
This article first appeared in Salon.
To be clear, Trump’s farcical, “absurd” idea — to borrow the adjective used by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — is not happening, and was never going to happen. As Frederiksen pointed out, Greenland is “not for sale." Trump, for his part, has not backed down from the idea.
2020 Election
Iowa’s Steve King facing ouster because his campaign is broke and his allies have fled: report
Iowa Republican Steve King is facing losing his seat representing his district in the U.S. House of Representatives as his campaign finds itself broke and the Republican Party has turned its back on him after his latest round of controversial comments.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, his campaign is struggling to bring donors -- who once wholeheartedly supported him --back into the fold.
Even worse, his colleagues in Congress have also abandoned him.