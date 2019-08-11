Modern cave man offers ‘Neanderthal’ survival courses in Italy
Guido Camia can show you how to light fires using just a flintstone, survive on a diet of insects and build a forest shelter.
The 37-year-old, who originally trained to be a patisserie chef, now makes a living offering “Neanderthal” survival courses in the Italian Alps.
On one of his weekend trips, you can watch him climb rocks and fish from streams barefoot, dressed in animal skins, carrying a spear and looking like something out of “The Flintstones”.
But Camia’s outdoor survival courses also come with an official stamp of approval.
“For the past five years, my courses have been supervised by Italy’s International Survival Federation (FISSS),” he told AFP.
Camia says he also gives courses in more traditional attire, but his “passion for the paleolithic” gave him the idea of a Neanderthal sidekick.
Neanderthals — who lived from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago — were “very intelligent”, Camia says.
“He discovered fire. He was able to adapt to all weather.”
“He was a nomad who moved around a lot, lived in caves, but also knew how to build small shelters.”
For a starting price of 80-100 euros ($90-112) per person per night, the basic course includes accommodation in a bivouac shelter.
Camia says he also offers sessions of two or three hours to families and school groups.
“I show them how Neanderthals lived, what they ate, how they lit fires, used a spear. I show them how to use the basic equipment to cook.”
For customers who opt for the beginners’ survival course, “I provide them with enough to get by with.”
But more advanced customers have to find their own food over a number of days.
“That makes people understand that the brain uses the most energy. And even very simple calculations become difficult after three days without food,” he smiles.
Camia insists he is no “collapsology theorist” who believes in the pending collapse of industrial civilisation.
“But we have to know how to adapt to the changing climate, to other types of food and to be able to change our ways of life,” he says.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
Here is how Newt Gingrich turned the House into a hotbed of GOP cranks smearing Democrats
In an excerpt from their book "The Meanest Man in Congress: Jack Brooks and the Making of an American Century," authors Timothy and Brendan McNulty explain how disgraced former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) forever changed the House of Representatives from a deliberative body into a chamber of dysfunction occupied by showboating Republicans derailing legislation by attacking their Democratic peers.
In the piece, which can be found at the Daily Beast, the authors explain, "Representative Newt Gingrich of Georgia was a rising star in the GOP by 1987, either despite or because of his aggressive political tactics toward other members."
Breaking Banner
Prison guards skipped mandatory checks on Epstein prior to suicide: report
According to a report from Reuters, prison guards overseeing convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his cell in the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) failed to do mandatory check-ins before his suicide.
Epstein, who had previously been on suicide watch, was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday morning and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
According to the updated report, "At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed overnight, according to the source. In addition, every 15 minutes guards are required to make another check on prisoners who are on suicide watch."
Breaking Banner
Scaramucci brutally busts Trump after president spent Saturday night attacking him
Former White House Communications head Anthony Scaramucci appears to have finally had it with Donald Trump after the president launched a brutal attack on him over his appearance on HBO's "Real Time."
Late Saturday night Trump slammed the man known as the Mooch, tweeting, "Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me ... other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!"