Moody’s analyst: Trump risks recession with each day he fails to resolve trade wars
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 800 points, its worst day of 2019.
Although President Trump continues to tout a strong economy, analysts have concerns that his trade wars with China might cause a major recession.
On CNN Thursday, Moody’s analyst Mark Zandi explained that with each passing day, Trump risks having the economy slump into a recession he won’t be able to fix.
“Yeah, sure, the president could tweet that he had a call with president Xi of China and they came to some kind of arrangement and they’re going to wind down the trade war,” he said. “I don’t think it will be a substantive agreement, nothing that will change the grievances that we have with China but it will be a face-saving arrangement and I think that will be enough to quell the uncertainty and keep the economy moving forward,” he added.
“But having said that, to your metaphor, I think with each passing day that the president doesn’t send out that tweet, the more likely he’s not going to be able to turn this thing around and the recession will take on its own dynamic and no matter what he does, he won’t be able to turn it around.”
Watch:
CNN
Minnesota farmer tears up while telling CNN how Trump’s ‘very scary’ trade war has harmed her family
A farmer from Minnesota got emotional during a CNN interview on Thursday when she discussed how President Donald Trump's trade war has done major harm to both her livelihood and her family.
Speaking with CNN's Vandessa Yrukevich, farmer Cindy VanDerPol said that she doesn't know how to tell her children that they should follow in her footsteps to run her family's farm when the current market for crops is so bleak.
"It's very scary," she said. "And I sometimes stay up at night worrying about what the future does hold. You know, what do you tell your children that want to farm? Do you tell them go find something else to do? One of our sons already has."
CNN
Trump busted for constantly stealing credit for Obama’s achievements in brutal CNN fact check
CNN's John Avlon on Thursday exposed President Donald Trump's habit of taking credit for agreements that were actually made by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
In a "Reality Check" segment, Avlon played several video clips of Trump boasting about things he'd supposedly done, although in reality they were done before he even became president.
He starts out by pointing to Trump claiming credit for the opening of a Shell plant in Pennsylvania this week, despite the fact that construction for the plant was first announced by the Obama administration in 2012.
And, Avlon explains, that isn't the only Obama deal that Trump has appropriated as his own.
CNN
Trump super PAC official admits the president could do something on gun control if he wanted: report
Wall Street Journal White House correspondent Michael C. Bender revealed during a panel discussion with CNN's Don Lemon that a top Trump super PAC official thinks the president could do something on guns if he wanted.
"This is his key to getting swing voters in the suburbs," Bender told Lemon. "Getting the establishment, country club Republican who's should be, on paper, locked down for this president. I know there's been a lot of ups and downs on the economy over the last week but, you know, big picture here, over the last three years, they should be looking at their 401ks, looking at their investments, and, no doubt about it, in the bag. Ready for a second term."