Mormons ban guns inside churches
The Mormon Church has banned the carrying of firearms in its places of worship, upgrading previous rules that only discouraged bringing guns as “inappropriate.”
The Church — officially called the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — said the move was not directly linked to the series of deadly mass shootings that have recently plunged the United States into mourning.
Instead, the ban is a response to an imminent change to the law in the state of Texas that removes churches, synagogues and other places of worship from the list of places where carrying a handgun is punishable by one year in prison.
“Churches are dedicated for the worship of God and as havens from the cares and concerns of the world,” the new Mormon Church regulations say.
“With the exception of current law enforcement officers, the carrying of lethal weapons on Church property, concealed or otherwise, is prohibited.”
Founded in 1830, the Mormon Church, the headquarters of which are located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has 16 million members.
More than half of them live outside the United States, in countries where the culture of firearms is not necessarily as widespread.
Some 350,000 live in Texas.
The Mormon Church says its mission is to restore a true church in preparation for the return of Jesus Christ.
Its informal name refers to the “Book of Mormon” — named after a prophet — which followers believe is a restored version of the true word of Jesus, rather than traditional Christian scripture.
‘Donald Trump has never been a billionaire’: Watch David Cay Johnston explain what tax returns will reveal
President Donald Trump's business practices are likely to see the light of day after Deutsche Bank revealed on Tuesday that they had copies of key tax documents.
"And we've got some breaking news stemming from Donald Trump’s fight with House Democrats," MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
"It has to do with Donald Trump’s tax returns. Capital One and Deutsche Bank had until 4:00 p.m. Eastern today to respond to a court order on whether or not they were in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns, and while Capital One says it doesn’t have any copies, Deutsche Bank responded differently," she explained. "They say they have, 'responsive returns for either Trump, members of his family or his companies,' but the names are right now redacted."
Columnist blasts Trump’s ‘support for prejudice and xenophobia’ in upcoming Supreme Court case
On Tuesday, Harry Litman released a scorching column in the Washington Post, castigating President Donald Trump's administration for its role in advocating to strike civil rights protections for LGBTQ workers in a pair of cases before the Supreme Court.
"The argument puts the administration at odds with its own Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which has concluded that Title VII — which forbids many employment actions taken 'because of' a person's 'sex' — does protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation," wrote Litman. "The solicitor general, which has final authority for representing the administration in the Supreme Court, essentially kicked the EEOC to the curb. Given the high political profile of the case and the issue, the decision likely was made with the input of the White House and with an eye toward its impact on President Trump’s reelection prospects."
Deutsche Bank tells federal court it can turn over Trump’s tax returns to House Democrats: report
On Tuesday, CNN reported that Deutsche Bank, a longtime creditor of President Donald Trump, has informed a federal judge that it possesses tax returns from the president and can hand them over to House Democrats to comply with their subpoena.
It remains unclear whether the courts will allow this, and if so, at what time it will take place.
House Democrats have sought to obtain Trump's tax returns for months, as part of their oversight role, in response to concerns that the president has conflicts of interests with his family business. The Trump administration has asserted that there is not a legitimate legislative purpose for this request, and has fought the release of these documents at every turn.