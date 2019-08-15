Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC conservative smears Dem congresswomen: Steve King is a ‘Republican version of the Squad’

Published

3 hours ago

on

A conservative MSNBC guest asserted on Thursday that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is a “Republican version” of the so-called Squad of Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

Arthur Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute, made the remarks during a panel discussion about King’s controversial comments about rape and incest.

“You know, in Politics today, the Democrats say, oh, he represents the way — the id of Republicanism,” Brooks complained. “They take this as crazy things that he said this off the wall event and we broadcast it and talk about it as if it were kind of what Republicans were thinking.”

“He is a one man sort of Republican version of the Squad,” he added. “He doesn’t represent the party.”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle pushed back: “He’s different from the Squad but I understand the point you’re making.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below from MSNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Jewish Dems caution Embassy that congressional ban will be ‘costly for Israel’

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)

USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.

The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rowdy Georgia deputy loses his job after viral video outs him as a neighbor from hell

Published

19 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

A Sheriff's deputy in Barstow, Georgia, has been fired after a video emerged of his fiancee and he screaming at a neighbor, reports Fox 5.

The neighbor, who filmed the incident, approached their door, knocked, and asked, "Would you guys mind keeping it down?" She pointed out that it was after midnight.

They'd been playing loud music and making other noise.

In response, they cursed at her, screaming, "F*ck off" and telling her not to knock on their door.

"‘Let me tell you something,’ Smith, the deputy's fiancee, screamed. "We are the police, b**ch!"

Continue Reading
 

Commentary

The insect apocalypse is coming: Here are five lessons we must learn

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

In a recent report, scientists warn of a precipitous drop in the world’s insect population. We need to pay close attention, as over time, this could be just as catastrophic to humans as it is to insects. Special attention must be paid to the principal drivers of this insect decline, because while climate change is adding to the problem, food production is a much larger contributor.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image