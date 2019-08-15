MSNBC conservative smears Dem congresswomen: Steve King is a ‘Republican version of the Squad’
A conservative MSNBC guest asserted on Thursday that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is a “Republican version” of the so-called Squad of Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).
Arthur Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute, made the remarks during a panel discussion about King’s controversial comments about rape and incest.
“You know, in Politics today, the Democrats say, oh, he represents the way — the id of Republicanism,” Brooks complained. “They take this as crazy things that he said this off the wall event and we broadcast it and talk about it as if it were kind of what Republicans were thinking.”
“He is a one man sort of Republican version of the Squad,” he added. “He doesn’t represent the party.”
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle pushed back: “He’s different from the Squad but I understand the point you’re making.”
USA Today reporter Susan Page told an MSNBC panel Thursday that it was a bad decision that Israel made to listen to President Donald Trump and ban his political tormenters from the country.
The move came just after President Donald Trump tweeted out that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should deny entry to the Congresswomen. Netanyahu is less than one month out from being forced to hold another reelection after he was unable to form a coalition government. He has run both of his campaigns this year like Trump and promoting Trump, including naming a Golan community "Trump Heights," where currently there are no buildings and no one seems to live.
Rowdy Georgia deputy loses his job after viral video outs him as a neighbor from hell
A Sheriff's deputy in Barstow, Georgia, has been fired after a video emerged of his fiancee and he screaming at a neighbor, reports Fox 5.
The neighbor, who filmed the incident, approached their door, knocked, and asked, "Would you guys mind keeping it down?" She pointed out that it was after midnight.
They'd been playing loud music and making other noise.
In response, they cursed at her, screaming, "F*ck off" and telling her not to knock on their door.
"‘Let me tell you something,’ Smith, the deputy's fiancee, screamed. "We are the police, b**ch!"
The insect apocalypse is coming: Here are five lessons we must learn
In a recent report, scientists warn of a precipitous drop in the world’s insect population. We need to pay close attention, as over time, this could be just as catastrophic to humans as it is to insects. Special attention must be paid to the principal drivers of this insect decline, because while climate change is adding to the problem, food production is a much larger contributor.