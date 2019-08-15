MSNBC conservative smears Dem congresswomen: Steve King is a ‘Republican version of the Squad’

A conservative MSNBC guest asserted on Thursday that Rep. Steve King (R-IA) is a “Republican version” of the so-called Squad of Democratic congresswomen: Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ayanna Pressley (MA) and Rashida Tlaib (MI).

Arthur Brooks, former president of the American Enterprise Institute, made the remarks during a panel discussion about King’s controversial comments about rape and incest.

“You know, in Politics today, the Democrats say, oh, he represents the way — the id of Republicanism,” Brooks complained. “They take this as crazy things that he said this off the wall event and we broadcast it and talk about it as if it were kind of what Republicans were thinking.”

“He is a one man sort of Republican version of the Squad,” he added. “He doesn’t represent the party.”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle pushed back: “He’s different from the Squad but I understand the point you’re making.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.