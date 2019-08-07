MSNBC host says Tucker Carlson is a straight-up white supremacist: ‘He knows what he’s doing’
MSNBC host Chris Hayes didn’t parse words when calling out Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
After a rant claiming there’s no such thing as a white supremacy problem in the United States, Carlson earned significant backlash for belittling the lives of nearly two-dozen people gunned down by a white nationalist.
Hayes noted that it isn’t just his opinion that Carlson is an unofficial Klansman. The hed of Stormfront, a white nationalist, white supremacist, antisemitic, Holocaust denial, neo-Nazi, called Carlson “one of our greatest advocates. Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke sang Carlson’s praises, saying that the zionist media is inventing the conspiracy theory.
“Tucker Carlson tells his overwhelmingly white audience that the country is theirs,” Hayes said. “That diversity is a threat, immigrants are invading. Then turns around to say with a straight face to say, ‘White supremacy? What white supremacy?'”
Carlson’s take flies in the face of President Donald Trump’s own FBI chief, who called it a serious concern, that was only recently funded, one year after begging.
“Carlson, like the president that he apologizes for, knows what he’s doing,” Hayes said. “In this case, it’s a clumsy little bait and switch in which he argues the only problems are the relatively small numbers of people who are members of a white supremacist organization.”
Carlson also says that the shooter of a Pittsburg synagogue wasn’t a member of an “organized group” and neither was the El Paso shooter. In Carlson’s world, you’re only a racist if you wear a white hood.
Watch Hayes’ take below:
Breaking Banner
Texas sheriff’s deputy faces calls to resign after ‘racist and misogynistic’ Facebook posts involving elf dolls
On Wednesday, KXAN News reported that several residents of Williamson County, Texas are calling on the Commissioners Court to fire a sheriff's deputy, Commander Steve Deaton, following a series of "racist and misogynistic" Facebook posts.
The posts depict a series of Barbie dolls and elf dolls posed in ways that imply sexual assault. In one post, a black elf doll holds the hair of a white Barbie doll, with the caption, "Sticking to etiquette our elf holds the hair of his date to the party while she pukes. Silently though he wonders whether the roofie he slipped her earlier will still be effective."
Breaking Banner
‘Go back to where you came from’: White woman shoves and flips off Muslim woman at water park — in front of kids
On Wednesday, video footage circulated of an incident that took place at the Sesame Place Water Park in Middleton Township, Pennsylvania, in which a white woman pushed around Zafirah Moore, a Muslim woman, and flipped her off in front of children.
She also allegedly told her to "go back to where you came from." (Moore was born in Philadelphia.)
The actual moment the woman screamed "Go back to where you came from" was not captured in the recording — but Moore's reaction to the diatribe was.
"Wow, in front of all these kids," Moore can be heard saying. "This is terrible! This woman told me to go back to where I came from!"
‘We could have sold it four times’: Trump jokes to first responders about El Paso speech where he owes $500,000
President Donald Trump went to El Paso, Texas in wake of a white supremacist attack that quoted the president's own words. The president went to El Paso last year and he still owes the city about $500,000 for the security costs.
While spending the evening with people reeling from a horrifying shooting that killed nearly two dozen people, Trump bragged about his crowd size in El Paso. He also signed books for his supporters, calling it "an amazing day."
At the hospital, Trump was met by people he called heroes, but the group didn't see all that enthusiastic to see him. One woman standing behind him seemed to be averting her face from the cameras.