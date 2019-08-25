MSNBC panel rips media for giving Trump rejects a second act: ‘There are still children in cages as we speak’

An MSNBC panel on Sunday mocked the ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars for casting former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

MSNBC host Joy Reid wondered why so many former Trump administration officials are being hired for “second acts.”

“You’ve got Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars,” guest Jason Johnson said. “I didn’t know you could dance without a spine.”

“It’s all a hustle,” he continued. “I don’t believe any of them. I don’t believe Scaramucci. I don’t believe Omarosa. I don’t believe any of them. They are just the kind of foul, racist supporting people that they were with this administration.”

Johnson said that Hollywood is ignoring the atrocities of the Trump administration when it pays off people like Spicer.

“Anyone who makes these people out to be cute caricatures should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.

“Sean Spicer is an embarrassment to American democracy,” Tiffany Cross agreed. “I have zero interest in what either of these people have to say.”

“There are still children in cages as we speak,” she noted. “To look at this man who is now going to be somebody cute that we’re going to laugh at is abhorrent and a slap in the face to people who are suffering all over the country.”

Reid accused media of trying normalize Trump as a “wacky Jeb Bush.”

Watch the video below from MSNBC.