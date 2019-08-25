MSNBC panel rips media for giving Trump rejects a second act: ‘There are still children in cages as we speak’
An MSNBC panel on Sunday mocked the ABC reality show Dancing with the Stars for casting former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
MSNBC host Joy Reid wondered why so many former Trump administration officials are being hired for “second acts.”
“You’ve got Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars,” guest Jason Johnson said. “I didn’t know you could dance without a spine.”
“It’s all a hustle,” he continued. “I don’t believe any of them. I don’t believe Scaramucci. I don’t believe Omarosa. I don’t believe any of them. They are just the kind of foul, racist supporting people that they were with this administration.”
Johnson said that Hollywood is ignoring the atrocities of the Trump administration when it pays off people like Spicer.
“Anyone who makes these people out to be cute caricatures should be ashamed of themselves,” he added.
“Sean Spicer is an embarrassment to American democracy,” Tiffany Cross agreed. “I have zero interest in what either of these people have to say.”
“There are still children in cages as we speak,” she noted. “To look at this man who is now going to be somebody cute that we’re going to laugh at is abhorrent and a slap in the face to people who are suffering all over the country.”
Reid accused media of trying normalize Trump as a “wacky Jeb Bush.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Lindsey Graham ripped for telling Americans to ‘accept the pain’ from Trump’s trade war: ‘Tell that to the farmers’
Appearing with CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation" on Sunday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told viewers they will start to see increases in products coming from China -- despite Donald Trump saying the Chinese will abord the costs of his tariffs -- and that they need to suck it up and "accept the pain."
As Graham explained it, "The Democrats for years have been claiming that China should be stood up to. Now Trump is, and we just got to accept the pain that comes with standing up to China. How do you get China to change without creating some pain on them and us? I don’t know.”
Harvard psychiatrist exposes why ‘extremely successful sociopath’ Trump seeks Putin’s love and approval
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Sunday morning, retired Harvard clinical psychiatrist Dr. Lance Dodes diagnosed Donald Trump as having a "fundamental psychological problem" that has led him to seek approval from autocratic leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Dodes got right to the point while admitting that he has not sat down and questioned the the president.
"Donald Trump does have a fundamental psychological problem," he bluntly stated. "He needs to be loved all the time, he needs to have power over everyone all the time. Once you get that idea down, the rest of his behavior and his speech makes sense."
No cushion for the Trump recession: Why this one could be worse than 2008
As the corporate media bangs the drum of imminent recession, we need to take a look at how tens of millions of American households that live paycheck to paycheck are situated for another choreographed downturn.
This article first appeared in Salon.
It will tell you all you need to know about the predatory nature of late-stage vulture capitalism, over which Donald Trump presides as its orange mascot. What jumps out when you look at the data is just how phony the “longest recovery” has been — the one for which Joe Biden wants to take a victory lap.