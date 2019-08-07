MSNBC pundit ‘Trump can’t bring the country together because he’s the one who tore it apart’

While covering the El Paso, Texas rally opposing President Donald Trump’s racism, MSNBC noted former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) both gave profound speeches that called out the racism of the president and called for the country to listen to their better angels.

When President Barack Obama was in office, he would attend church services, vigils, comfort family of victims, and support survivors. Trump, by contrast, treated his Ohio event like a campaign rally, posting photos of Trump supporters worshiping him.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said that today’s event seemed like it “was all about the size of your — whatever — hands” than it was about the victims.

Former Justice Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller noted that the nation is “reeling” from these mass shootings and are desperate for someone capable of helping them heal.

“The nation is reeling from these tragedies — these communities and the entire nation is,” Miller said. “They’re looking to see what it is that has gone wrong. What is the problem here? What is the problem we need to solve? What Joe Biden said today, the problem is Donald Trump. It’s not just [that] there’s a scourge of racism and white supremacy around the country that’s leading to an increase in hate crimes. It’s the leader of this country [that] sits in the office and fans those flames and encourages those racists and uses the same language when carrying out these attacks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that it was one of Biden’s most important speeches because the contrast between him and Trump were stark.

“I think it’s the most important speech he’s given so far in his, and when you contrast the way the president is behaving on this trip, his Tweets from Air Force One attacking not just Joe Biden but elected officials in Ohio who were there, showing up and not giving a public speech but showing up behind closed it’s important he saw the victims and I’m glad he did it but that’s not enough,” Mille explained. “He needs to be the person that brings the country together. But he can’t bring the country together because he’s the one that tore it apart in the first place.”

Watch the clip below: