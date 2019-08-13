MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle burns Ivanka Trump on gun control ‘efforts’ in one perfect tweet

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle blasted Ivanka Trump on all of the issues the first daughter hs tried and failed to make a difference on.

The tweet came as a Axios report about the eldest Trump child trying to work “quietly” with lawmakers behind the scenes to get gun control passed, while her father is on vacation.

In a call with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ivanka said she “was trying to get a sense of what [gun reform] bills are out there.”

“She had him explain how they drafted the bill, where it stands and what changes need to be made in order for it to pass,” the aide also said.

Ruhle recalled that this isn’t the first time Ivanka has tried to make a difference while serving in her father’s administration. If she accomplishes the goal, it may be the first actual accomplishment she’s made in the 2-and-a-half years she’s spent in the White House.

“And climate change, and child separation policy, and women’s health, and supporting LGBTQ rights,” Ruhle tweeted, listing all of Ivanvka’s failed attempts. “Given the lack of success around the anonymously sourced quiet’ advocacy we’ve heard so much about, perhaps actually saying & doing it out loud would have a bigger impact.”

Given the lack of success around the anonymously sourced “quiet” advocacy we’ve heard so much about, perhaps actually saying & doing it out loud would have a bigger impact. https://t.co/jyNVcnBKPw — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) August 13, 2019

