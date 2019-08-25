Quantcast
Trump goes off on Twitter rant about ‘My Stock Market’ at nearly 2 a.m. in France

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump has an early morning meeting Monday with Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. He also has a full day of meeting with the G-7, but that wasn’t his focus in the early morning hours.

“My Stock Market gains must be judged from the day after the Election (sic), November 9, 2016, where the Market went up big after the win, and because of the win. Had my opponent won, CRASH!” Trump tweeted Sunday night in the U.S., which was nearly 2 a.m. in France where the president is staying during the G-7 summit.

Wall Street Journal reporter Vivian Salama tweeted a note that the president should likely consider hitting the pillow instead of hitting Democrats.

Many economists are warning that the U.S. has had a recession every ten years since the 1970s and is overdue for another one since the 2007 crash. Those detailing the greatest economic problems point to the president’s trade war as a huge concern for the economy’s stability.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

