NBC News reporter explains why the medical examiner must be ‘extra careful’ in Epstein case
Already conspiracy theories are swirling around the death of accused child molester Jeffrey Epstein. After the medical examiner released a statement saying there is more information needed, NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian explained there was a reason to be more cautious.
“I spoke to an official about this process who said this is not unusual,” he explained. “In cases like this, the medical examiner needs to be extra careful. There’s not only a pending criminal investigation; civil attorneys are swarming. In fact, he had a private forensic pathologist attend this autopsy.”
He noted having another person witness the autopsy also isn’t unusual, particularly if there is a chance of civil litigation. He explained that the Epstein estate could sue, but also his victims could sue for not being able to have their day in court.
“In a case like this, particularly when the president of the United States is trafficking conspiracy theories about it, the medical examiner wants to be absolutely sure they ruled out any other possibility,” Dilanian explained. “Again, NBC News has been hearing all day long there are no indications of foul play, and this looks like a suicide that he hung himself in his cell.”
Dilanian also said that he’s not sure there will be camera footage of Epstein, despite conflicting reports from a former employee of the Bureau of Prisons and at least two prosecutors.
Watch the full panel discussion below:
Trump and the Department of Justice have a ‘black-eye’ for Epstein suicide: conservative pundit
Conservative pundit A.B. Stoddard, who serves as an editor at ?RealClearPolitics, called the death of Jeffrey Epstein a huge black eye on President Donald Trump's administration and Bill Barr's Justice Department.
During a panel on MSNBC's "Kasie DC," Stoddard noted that the entirety of Epstein's criminal life was a series of slaps on the wrist for serious crimes.
"Also a process where he got a slap-on-the-wrist-work-release thing where he was only showing up at jail at night, and he was off in his luxurious life working during the day," she said. "So it's — he's always been protected in suspicious ways. This country has no trust, no faith in justice for people like Jeffrey Epstein and the justice for the rest of us. He was connected to very powerful people who really needed him to be quiet. There are conspiracy theories abounding because they don't believe that he killed himself. And now there's going to be questions about the autopsy and everything else."
Medical examiner won’t say how Jeffrey Epstein died: It’s ‘pending further information’
The New York medical examiner conducted on the death of Jeffrey Epstein. According to the information providing, the examiner needs "further information" before being able to determine the ultimate result.
“Today, a medical examiner performed the autopsy of Jeffrey Epstein. The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement released to the press.
The Epstein estate has hired celebrity pathologist Michael Baden to do their own autopsy.
‘It’s going to be very curious if there was no cameras’: former prosecutor says of Epstein jail
Former prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Paul Callan said that it would be very "curious" if there were no cameras in the area of Jeffrey Epstein.
Both Callan and Elie Honig, former federal and state prosecutor, have seen the inside of the Manhattan jail where Epstein was kept leading up to his trial. They both agreed that the prison is filled with cameras, including hallways.
"The big question is there are lots of cameras in that facility with the exception of where lawyers meet with their clients," said Cameras. There are "video, and other cameras are around. Was there a camera in this area and was it working? We haven't heard any reports on that yet. It's going to be very curious if there was no camera working in this area. To show what happened."