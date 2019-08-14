NBC reporter told to look like Ivanka Trump instead of dressing ‘Latina’: book

Mariana Atencio, an NBC/MSNBC correspondent, just published a book called “Perfectly You: Embracing the Power of Being Real,” Newsweek reports.

In her book she makes the shocking claim that a female manager instructed her not to dress “too Latina” ahead of the 2017 White House correspondents dinner. Instead, she should shoot for looking more like Ivanka Trump.

The manager allegedly told her:

“Mariana, I just wanted to make sure you’re prepared for such a prestigious gathering,'” the manager said. “‘Please don’t look too Latina. Why don’t you go to Saks Fifth Avenue and have someone help you out… Have them pick out something demure. Not too colorful or tight. Think Ivanka Trump, okay?'”

She was profoundly hurt by the incident.

“This person was making me feel smaller and smaller with each word,” Atencio writes about how the encounter made her feel. “Can you imagine someone in your field asking you to please not look so African American? Or Asian? Or white? Don’t look so Muslim or Christian? How do you change who you are?”