Netanyahu mocked over party ‘loyalty pledge’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced harsh criticism and mockery Monday by election rivals and a former cabinet colleague after members of his Likud party were asked to pledge support for his leadership.
The request for Likud politicians to pledge to support Netanyahu as prime minister after September 17 elections came with rivals in the opposition calling on members of his party to ditch him.
His opponents went as far as to accuse Netanyahu of engaging in “North Korea”-like tactics due to what some were labelling a loyalty pledge.
He failed to form a governing coalition after April polls despite his Likud along with its right-wing and religious allies winning a majority of seats.
The main opposition Blue and White alliance has called on Likud to abandon Netanyahu and form a unity government with them.
At the weekend, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, of the hardline Yisrael Beitenu party, warned that the next vote has to produce a government, and if Netanyahu cannot do the job another Likud MP should step forward.
With Likud accusing Lieberman of trying to encourage rebels, Netanyahu loyalist David Bitan on Sunday enlisted the top 40 party candidates to sign up to a document saying that they would support only Netanyahu in a the next coalition-building attempt.
“Prime minister and Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is the only Likud candidate for prime minister — and there will be no other candidate,” said the pledge distributed by Likud.
Moshe Yaalon of the centrist Blue and White was among opponents likening the Netanyahu government to that of Kim Jong Un.
“It reminds me of the North Korean requirement for every citizen and tourist to make deep bows before every statue of the leader,” he wrote on Twitter.
Netanyahu snapped back on social media that Likud chose its leader and electoral candidates in democratically run primaries.
“Are there primaries in North Korea? There are none,” he wrote, pointing out that Yaalon’s Blue and White did not hold primaries.
Netanyahu biographer and fierce critic Ben Caspit wrote Monday in Maariv newspaper that “Bibi”, as he is widely known, is smart enough to know that Likud members’ pledges will have no value if it becomes clear he is a lame duck.
“Once he fails to put them in power, they will recalculate their course,” he wrote.
Another blow was delivered by former Likud cabinet minister Limor Livnat, once one of Netanyahu’s most stalwart supporters, in a commentary in Yedioth Aharonot newspaper addressed to Likud members.
“It?s good that you signed,” she wrote. “Actually, you had no choice.”
“What will happen afterwards? Well, that is a different story.”
Iran says US acting alone as allies ‘ashamed’
The US is acting alone against Tehran and its allies are too "ashamed" to join its forces in the Gulf, Iran's top diplomat said Monday, dismissing its calls for talks as a sham.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also confirmed he turned down an offer to meet President Donald Trump last month despite the threat of US sanctions against him.
"Today the United States in alone in the world and cannot create a coalition. Countries that are its friends are too ashamed of being in a coalition with them," Zarif told a news conference in Tehran.
"They brought this situation upon themselves, with lawbreaking, by creating tensions and crises."
2020 Election
‘What the f*ck?’ Beto O’Rourke rips media for failing to connect Trump rhetoric to El Paso: ‘You know the sh*t he’s been saying’
Asked by a reporter on Sunday what President Donald Trump can do "to make this any better" following the mass shooting in El Paso, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke called out members of the press for failing to connect Trump's promotion of racism and violence to the deadly actions of white supremacists.
"What do you think? You know the shit he's been saying," said O'Rourke, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. "He's been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don't know, like, members of the press, what the fuck? Hold on a second. You know, I—it's these questions that you know the answers to."
Breaking Banner
‘Outraged’ Mexico plans legal action against the US after 6 citizens killed in El Paso ‘act of terrorism’
After six Mexican nationals were killed in El Paso by a gunman authorities believe is the author of a racist and anti-immigrant manifesto, Mexico on Sunday said it is planning to take legal action against the United States for failing to protect its citizens.
"Mexico is outraged. But we aren't proposing to meet hate with hate. We will act with reason and according to the law and with firmness."—Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican Foreign Minister