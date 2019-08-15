New Hampshire’s GOP governor ‘not so thrilled’ Trump is pushing Cory Lewandowski for Senate: report

President Donald Trump is expected to hype a US Senate campaign by his former campaign manager during a Thursday evening rally in Manchester, New Hampshire — but the state’s Republican governor is apparently not excited to jump on the bandwagon.
Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported the bid was a topic of discussion at a campaign strategy meeting at Trump’s Bedminster golf club with White House advisor Jared Kusher, re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.
“The president heads to New Hampshire after RNC officials and campaign and WH advisers – including but not limited to Kushner, Parscale, Ronna McDaniel – held camp at Bedminster most of today talking about preliminary spending targets and travel plans for 2020, per 3 ppl briefed,” Haberman tweeted.
“The president was there for about 30 minutes, and was focused on pushing for more rallies in the months ahead. He is particularly engaged about places like New Hampshire, where he is expected to give more encouragement to Lewandowski for a senate run,” Haberman added.
At the event, Washington Post White House correpsondent Josh Dawsey posted a photo with a chair in the front row reserved for Lewandoski, next to Gov. Chris Sununu.
Haberman retweeted the photo with her reporting on the issue.
“Sununu not so thrilled about a potential Lewandowski campaign, and has told White House folks as much, per Trump advisers,” she reported.
