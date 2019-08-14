New national poll shows Warren practically tied with Biden – but it’s their approval numbers that are more important

A new YouGov/Economist poll shows continued and increasing support for Senator Elizabeth Warren, and stable but slightly diminishing support for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Warren jumps four points to come in with 20%, while Biden drops one point to 21%. That’s well within the statistical margin of error.

Senator Bernie Sanders is up three points to 16%, Senator Kamala Harris is unchanged at 8%. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke ties with Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the number five slot. O’Rourke jumps up three points, Buttigieg dropping three points, both come in at 5%.

But more importantly, their approval ratings.

Biden has a 39% approval rating, with a 45% disapproval rating. 16% say they don’t know.

Warren has a 38% approval rating which matches her 38% disapproval rating. Of note: 24% are still undecided on her, which means, especially given her strong and steady increases in the polls over the past months, the majority of that 24% still could move to “favorable” for her.

The poll was conducted August 10 – 13 with 1500 U.S. adult citizens.