New video emerges of Trump blurting out anti-Semitic slurs

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump this week said that the majority of American Jews were “disloyal” to Israel because they support the Democratic Party — but that’s far from the first time that the president has made controversial statements that deploy anti-Semitic tropes.

The Washington Post has obtained a video clip from 2011 that shows Trump boasting about how great one of his golf courses is before saying that “even these spoiled, rich Jewish guys, they can’t believe how good this [course] is.”

The clip was originally aired on the Golf Channel for the show “Donald J. Trump’s Fabulous World of Golf.”

Washington Post reporter J.M. Rieger notes that “full episodes of the show are not available for purchase and there is only a small amount of footage from the show online.” He also writes that “the Golf Channel said it would not re-air or release additional footage” of the show in 2016, while Trump was running for president.

Watch the video below — the clip of Trump talking about Jewish golfers begins at the 1:06 mark.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

