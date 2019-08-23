New video emerges of Trump blurting out anti-Semitic slurs
President Donald Trump this week said that the majority of American Jews were “disloyal” to Israel because they support the Democratic Party — but that’s far from the first time that the president has made controversial statements that deploy anti-Semitic tropes.
The Washington Post has obtained a video clip from 2011 that shows Trump boasting about how great one of his golf courses is before saying that “even these spoiled, rich Jewish guys, they can’t believe how good this [course] is.”
The clip was originally aired on the Golf Channel for the show “Donald J. Trump’s Fabulous World of Golf.”
Washington Post reporter J.M. Rieger notes that “full episodes of the show are not available for purchase and there is only a small amount of footage from the show online.” He also writes that “the Golf Channel said it would not re-air or release additional footage” of the show in 2016, while Trump was running for president.
Watch the video below — the clip of Trump talking about Jewish golfers begins at the 1:06 mark.
In 2011, Trump hosted "Donald J. Trump's Fabulous World of Golf” on Golf Channel.
In a clip obtained by The Washington Post, Trump is seen telling a group of golfers, “Even these spoiled, rich Jewish guys, they can’t believe how good this [course] is.”pic.twitter.com/PrahJXXmjN
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 23, 2019
Trump is completely melting down — here are the 6 craziest tweets he’s made just this morning
China's decision to slap new tariffs on $75 billion worth of American goods on Friday sent President Donald Trump into a downward mental spiral, as he was reduced to tweeting out unhinged orders and proclamations while the stock market has been plummeting downward.
On Friday morning, the president sent out a string of angry and nonsensical tweets that included attacks on the Chinese government and his own Federal Reserve chairman, as well as bizarre new orders to postal carriers.
Below, we'll recap the six craziest things Trump tweeted on Friday morning alone.
1.) Trump declares his own Federal Reserve chairman to be an "enemy." Trump was very angry that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell did not immediately order deep interest rate cuts to combat a potential economic downturn, and the president was not shy about denouncing him in very pointed terms.
Republican who compares gay people to rapists and warns they may ‘harm’ kids running to unseat Democratic senator???????
Trump-Loving Extremist Gets Backing From Trump Team
A former Republican U.S. Congressman who has a long record of anti-LGBTQ comments and positions is running to unseat a Democratic U.S. Senator. Jason Lewis, who has claimed same-sex parents may harm children announced he is running against Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith.
George Conway fears Trump is ‘psychologically decompensating before our very eyes’
President Donald Trump spent Friday morning melting down on Twitter as he watches bad economic news pour in, and conservative attorney George Conway worries he's suffering a mental breakdown.
Economists have been sounding alarms about a possible recession ahead of the 2020 election, and Trump has been alternately insisting things are fine while also trying to lay blame for a downturn at the feet of his political enemies.
Trump snapped at his own Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, who has resisted pressure by the president to lower interest rates, and attacked Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a new round of tariffs in an escalating trade war.