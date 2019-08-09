NJ mayor attacks LGBT community as ‘affront to almighty God’ and says gay education law is ‘absurd’ in bigoted rant
Insisting “there is no hate or bigotry intended,” Barnegat, New Jersey Mayor Alfonso Cirulli on Tuesday called the LGBTQ community “an affront to almighty God” during a public meeting of the Township Committee, as he blasted a new state law that requires schools to include in their curriculums the social, political, and economic contributions LGBTQ people have made to society, as the Asbury Park Press reports.
Mayor Cirulli, who says he is a retired educator, warned of what he labeled the “serious psycologic affects” [sic] to adolescents and young children the impending LGBT curriculum will have. He did not detail what those would be, but said they would have “serious consequences.”
Cirulli says kids always get picked on, “for being overweight, ethnic, racial, or whatever their problems are,” as he wrongly claimed students are protected by federal law, and “all the schools do a fantastic job” of protecting at-risk students.
“We’ve crossed over the line into absurdity,” by passing a law that requires students to learn about LGBTQ people, he said, in an angered tone. And he said is fulfilling his duty to “protect” township residents by railing against the state law.
Mayor Cirulli told the committee that the new LGBTQ education law is so “serious” that lawmakers must ‘reverse” it, or residents must “vote them out.”
Ironically, he told the council members, “no group has a right to force others to comply with their beliefs, deprive them of their First Amendment rights, and strip them of their parents of how to morally raise their children.”
The mayor, who spoke uninterrupted, expressed his outrage that parents are not allowed, he says, to opt out their children from being taught the curriculum.
“What does a person’s sexual preference have to do with anything, and who’s business is it anyway?” Cirulli, clearly having no idea what is is to be LGBTQ, demanded to know. “Hw would anyone know another person’s sexual preference unless that person professes it, and what is his or her motive for professing it?”
“Sexual preference is a mindset,” Cirulli continued, again, without interruption. “Don’t confuse this with racial or ethnic discrimination. There is no comparison.”
The full video can be watched on the Barnegat Township website.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
‘Sweaty Trump’ disgusts the internet after sopping-wet White House rant: ‘Upped his meth dose this morning’
President Donald Trump delivered a sweat-drenched rant Friday from the White House lawn -- and repulsed social media users.
The president ranted about Hollywood, black athletes, gun safety laws, China and North Korea before leaving for a vacation at his New Jersey golf course, and he was visibly damp with sweat during the news conference alongside his helicopter.
The spectacle disgusted many viewers.
Breaking Banner
Farmers are turning to growing hemp and other side gigs to save their farms as Trump’s trade war rages on
According to a report from Axios, U.S. farmers buffeted by Donald Trump's trade war with China are turning to growing hemp, converting their cornfields into mazes and holding pizza parties to make ends meet and hang on to their properties.
Already taking a beating as commodity prices have declined, farmers were rocked again in recent days when China -- one of America's largest trading partners -- retaliated against another Trump tariff by saying they are suspending agricultural imports from the U.S.
Breaking Banner
Yes, Donald Trump is making the shootings all about himself
President Donald Trump was obviously irate with the fact that many in the media blamed him for stoking the anti-immigrant bigotry behind the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. But like the much of the media, Trump can’t help but make everything about himself, as his response to the El Paso slaughter and the subsequent massacre in Dayton, Ohio, has made clear.
Though he didn’t speak publicly on Wednesday when he made the trip to Dayton, he lashed out at Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Mayor Nan Whaley after leaving the city, claiming they misrepresented his visit to the hospital. In fact, they didn’t misrepresent anything at all. All that seems to have happened is that they offered some criticisms of the president and didn’t sufficiently praise his performance at the hospital. He claimed that there was “tremendous enthusiasm” at the hospital.