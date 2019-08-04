Quantcast
‘No more’: Nebraska state Republican calls out his party in brutally blunt terms on white supremacy

Published

5 mins ago

on

A Nebraska state legislator is calling out members of his own party Sunday after three mass shootings took place in one week in the United States.

Republican Sen. John McCollister posted a thread, saying that the GOP is outright “enabling white supremacy” in the United States and that as a lifelong Republican he couldn’t stand by any longer and watch it happen.

“I, of course, am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist,” he explained. “What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party.”

“We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries ‘sh*tholes,’ tells women of color to ‘go back’ to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth,” he went on. “We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing.”

Read the full thread below:

NYT issues scathing editorial demanding mass shootings henceforth be referred to and treated as terrorism

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

The New York Times editorial board doesn't want to refer to attacks on Americans with guns "mass shootings." Instead, they want to officially begin referring to them as domestic terrorism.

In a scathing editorial, the board explained that these mass shootings, indeed most mass shootings, aim to promote terror. Americans are, in fact, terrorized by the mass shootings. If these incidents were committed by radical Islamists in the name of ISIS, the American government and international allies would act.

Copycat mass shooter ‘intrigued’ by El Paso and Ohio attack thwarted by police in Florida

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 4, 2019

By

Just hours after the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, a copycat shooter attempted another attack on a Walmart in Gibsonton, Florida, which is south of East Tampa.

WSTP reporter Angelina Salcedo reported that a 31-year-old white male was "intrigued" by the terrorist attacks in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend. He wanted to conduct his own similar shooting. Luckily, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office was able to act quickly.

His mother reportedly worked at the Walmart.

You may see our deputies near the Walmart in Gibsonton. There is NO ACTIVE Threat. Everyone is safe. We are conducting an investigation in the area. #SheriffChadChronister #teamhcso

