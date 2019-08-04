‘No more’: Nebraska state Republican calls out his party in brutally blunt terms on white supremacy

A Nebraska state legislator is calling out members of his own party Sunday after three mass shootings took place in one week in the United States.

Republican Sen. John McCollister posted a thread, saying that the GOP is outright “enabling white supremacy” in the United States and that as a lifelong Republican he couldn’t stand by any longer and watch it happen.

“I, of course, am not suggesting that all Republicans are white supremacists nor am I saying that the average Republican is even racist,” he explained. “What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party.”

“We have a Republican president who continually stokes racist fears in his base. He calls certain countries ‘sh*tholes,’ tells women of color to ‘go back’ to where they came from and lies more than he tells the truth,” he went on. “We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing.”

Read the full thread below:

ADVERTISEMENT

What I am saying though is that the Republican Party is COMPLICIT to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections. No more. When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

We all like to cite Abraham Lincoln’s Republican lineage when it is politically expedient but NOW is the time to ACT like Lincoln and take a stand. pic.twitter.com/Yk32capM4C — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019