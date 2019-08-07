‘No one wants him here’: CNN reporter says El Paso residents almost uniformly want Trump to stay away
CNN reporter Nick Valencia on Wednesday said that he’d found the vast majority of people he’s spoken with in El Paso say they wish President Donald Trump would not come to their city, which is still reeling from a mass shooting over the weekend that left dozens of people dead.
While discussing the president’s visit to the city, Valencia played clips of El Paso residents he interviewed about what they wanted to see from the president — and they all said they didn’t think his visit would do any good.
“Personally, I think that this community is hurting,” El Paso resident Dr. Sylvia Acosta said. “I don’t think he has done anything to help that.”
“I don’t know how he’s going to help,” said Juan Cabrera, the superintendent of the El Paso Independent School District.
Valencia emphasized that he did encounter some Trump supporters during his interviews in the city, but he said that “countless” other residents have told him that he should not come to their city.
“No one wants him here,” said Valencia. “One person I spoke with said they respect the office of the presidency, they respect the president. But they say President Trump has not shown at any point in his presidency to be the healer-in-chief and he’s not welcome here at this time.”
‘Get off your ass!’ Furious Tim Ryan takes Mitch McConnell to the woodshed over gun violence
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) absolutely went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday for refusing to even consider allowing a vote on gun control legislation that passed with a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives.
During an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Ryan grew emotional while discussing the mass shooting that occurred in Dayton over the weekend and he said America needed the Senate to act to prevent future gun violence.
"Come on, Mitch McConnell, where are your guts?" he shouted. "You're from Kentucky -- everybody I know from Kentucky got guts!... Do something! Because the American people are fed up with you, we're fed up with you stonewalling everything! People are dying on the streets just a few hours from your house, and you're sitting there doing nothing!"
NY Gov Cuomo: Trump’s hate ignited a ‘dormant virus in the American DNA’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "New Day," Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump for inflaming racial hatred — and discussed what must be done to keep the public safe from the violence he has caused.
"People are obviously frightened, and they should be with what they see in El Paso, Ohio, et cetera," said Cuomo. "I think they’re more frightened by the governmental impotence that we’re seeing. Where this is the same pattern, right? It’s the definition of insanity. El Paso, Ohio are not the first. Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Pittsburgh, et cetera. And still the government is impotent. And that’s what’s even more frightening than the killings."
CNN’s Don Lemon rips Fox News ‘apology team’ for attempting to rationalize Trump’s racism
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Fox News for defending President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric following the white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas.
"All I can say is, 'Wow!'" Lemon began. "You have to sit and watch this."
"As people across the country expressed shock and grief over the senseless mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 31 people, the Fox and Friends apology team already out defending President Trump for the ugly and divisive rhetoric when targeting undocumented immigrants at the southern border," Lemon reported.
"Investigators in El Paso say the suspected gunman posted a racist manifesto 20 minutes opening fire on innocent people shopping at a Walmart. It’s filled with white supremacist language and hateful words aimed at immigrants and Latinos," he explained.