No one would have known Trump trash-talked daughter Tiffany if he hadn’t fired Westerhout: Daily Beast reporter
President Donald Trump fired Director of Oval Office Operations Madeleine Westerhout after learning that she had gossiped to reporters that the president was disgusted by his younger daughter Tiffany Trump’s weight.
The irony, noted Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff on MSNBC Saturday, is that if the president had not fired Westerhout, this damaging information would have been less likely to go public.
“Madeleine has been a really important part of his presidency. She has more visibility into the goings-on in the Oval Office than almost anyone else,” said Woodruff. “And the fact that, thus far, she didn’t have a reputation of leaking is something that unquestionably would have helped her earn trust from the president.”
“The irony here, though, is that it’s unlikely that anyone would have written a story based on statements she made to the press if they hadn’t fired her,” continued Woodruff. “If the White House had kept Madeleine on, it’s likely what she told those reporters in an off-the-record context, and that was shared in the gossip chain, would have stayed in the D.C. gossip chain, and it wouldn’t have been reported in a story. In this case the overreaction, or what appears to be an overreaction, resulted in more negative publicity for the Trump family than might have happened otherwise.”
Watch below:
‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.
"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.
Here is what others were saying:
21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report
Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.
Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.
"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."
Over 3 dozen people arrested as potential mass shooters since white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso
Authorities have been aggressively investigating potential mass shooters since the white supremacist terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
"In the four weeks since a 21-year-old alleged white nationalist was charged in the slaughter of 22 people inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, law enforcement authorities have arrested more than 40 people as potential mass shooters — an average of more than one per day," the Huffington Post reported Saturday.