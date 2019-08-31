North Korea hits out at Mike Pompeo, warns hopes for US talks ‘disappearing’
North Korea Saturday lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his comments on Pyongyang’s “rogue behavior” and warned its expectations for nuclear talks with Washington are “gradually disappearing”.
Instead no progress has been made in recent weeks, as the reclusive state launched a series of weapons tests in protest at joint military exercises between the US and South Korea.
“Our expectations of dialogue with the US are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to re-examine all the measures we have taken so far,” said Choe Son Hui, the North’s vice foreign minister, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.
Choe took aim at remarks made earlier this week by Pompeo who described North Korea’s actions as “rogue behavior” that could not be ignored.
Such language was improper, irritating and insulting, Choe said, warning that the US should not to put “our patience to the test if it doesn’t want to have bitter regrets afterwards”.
The North’s blistering criticism of the top US diplomat comes a week after it called him a “diehard toxin” and said it was “sceptical” about whether it can negotiate with him.
Kim and Trump adopted a vague-worded statement on the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” at their first encounter in Singapore in June last year but little progress has since been made on discarding the North’s weapons programs.
‘Stop the coup!’: Protests across UK at Boris Johnson’s parliament shutdown
Demonstrators rallied on Saturday in cities across Britain against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s controversial move to suspend parliament weeks before Brexit.
The protests come ahead of an intense political week in which Johnson’s opponents will seek to block the move in court and legislate against a no-deal departure from the EU and could even try to topple his government in a no-confidence vote.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of various towns and cities from late morning, with organisers using the slogan #StopTheCoup saying they hoped hundreds of thousands would take part.
REVEALED: New documents show the Federalist Society has lied about its mission — and could blow up on sitting judges
On Saturday, political science academics Amanda Hollis-Brusky and Calvin TerBeek wrote an exposé in Politico revealing that the Federalist Society, an association of conservative and libertarian lawyers infamous for forming a semi-official pipeline of right-wing academics into the federal court system, have deliberately misled the public about the purpose of their organization's existence for years.
"Despite what appears to be an obvious political valence, the Federalist Society and its high-profile members have long insisted the nonprofit organization does not endorse any political party 'or engage in other forms of political advocacy,' as its website says," they wrote. "The society does not deny an ideology — it calls itself a 'group of conservatives and libertarians' — but it maintains that it is simply 'about ideas,' not legislation, politicians or policy positions."
Did Trump just threaten fired assistant Madeleine Westerhout to keep her mouth shut?
Donald Trump addressed the situation with fired assistant Madeleine Westerhout on Twitter Saturday morning with a veiled threat that she needs to keep quiet about anymore of the Oval Office doings or she could find herself in trouble due to an "enforceable confidentiality agreement" he claims she signed.
According to the president, "While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it. She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!"