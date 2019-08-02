North Korea’s Kim won’t ‘disappoint me,’ despite missile tests: Trump
President Donald Trump on Friday underlined his intense personal support for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even if he admitted that Pyongyang’s recent missile tests “may” violate a UN resolution.
“There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain,” Trump said in a series of tweets on the subject.
“Chariman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true,” Trump added, misspelling the North Korean dictator’s official title.
Nuclear-armed North Korea is barred from ballistic missile tests under UN resolutions, and its recent repeated testing of short-range missiles have been condemned by European members of the UN Security Council.
Trump, however, has dismissed the tests as “standard.”
The US president has invested a huge amount of political capital in his attempt to persuade Kim to end his country’s isolation and give up its nuclear arsenal.
However, despite three massively publicized face-to-face meetings and numerous exchanges of letters, Trump has modest gains to show for his diplomacy.
In Trump’s latest tweets, he has again suggested that his personal touch will be enough to persuade Kim to reverse the regime’s years-long push for military nuclear power.
“He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” the US president said.
The View’s audience howls in laughter after Bill de Blasio easily brushes back Meghan McCain’s attack
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio gently schooled Meghan McCain after she got in his face for campaigning for president in Iowa as a blackout hit parts of Manhattan.
The Democratic presidential candidate appeared Friday on "The View," and the conservative McCain questioned his out-of-state travel July 13 -- when an operational failure plunged portions of the city into darkness for about five hours.
"You were heavily criticized for campaigning in Iowa during the blackout in New York City," McCain said. "That blackout impacted where I live, it impacted the service people who work there and had to stay up to 4:00 in the morning getting the air conditioners back on, and a group of New Yorkers took out a series of billboards in Iowa reminding you that New Yorkers need your attention."
Commentary
Impeachment is coming — and here’s why the August recess could tip the scales
The presidential oath of office is just one sentence:
I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
"Preserve, protect and defend" can be open to interpretation and many of us will have different ideas of what that might mean. But I don't think there's anyone in the country, of any political stripe, who does not think that the president has a sworn obligation to protect the nation from attack by a foreign nation. It's the most important duty of the job.
Breaking Banner
Florida pastor arrested for shoving hand down restaurant manager’s blouse after she confronted him over anti-gay comment
A Florida pastor has been arrested on charges of battery after he was accused of shoving his hand down the blouse of a restaurant manager after she confronted him over an anti-gay comment he wrote on his bill.
The Naples Daily News reports that Frederic Sterry Smith, 62, was charged with simple battery after the incident outside of Milagro On 12 Latin Kitchen, in downtown St. Augustine.
According to the report, Smith -- who identifies himself on his Facebook page (since taken down) as a minister and president of non-profit Servant’s Heart Disaster Relief “evangelical hands-on ministry" -- had finished a meal at the restaurant and, when presented with the bill, left no tip but wrote, "If he wasn't gay."