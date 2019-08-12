Norway mosque ‘terror attack’ suspect appears in court
A Norwegian man suspected of killing his stepsister and opening fire at a mosque near Oslo at the weekend appeared at a court detention hearing beaten and bruised but smiling on Monday, accused of murder and a terrorist act.
The man, identified as 21-year old Philip Manshaus, appeared in the Oslo court with two black eyes and scrapes and bruises on his face, neck and hands, probably obtained when he was overpowered at the mosque.
Police say he has “extreme right views” and “xenophobic positions”. The Norway incident comes amid a rise in white supremacy attacks around the world.
Manshaus is formally suspected of murder in the death of his 17-year-old stepsister, and of a “terrorist act” at the Al-Noor mosque on Saturday, allegations he has rejected.
In Norway, being formally named as a suspect is a step prior to indictment.
Manshaus entered the courtroom smiling to cameras, wearing dark clothes and his hair cut short.
Police asked the court to detain the suspect in custody in isolation for four weeks. The judge was expected to announce a decision later Monday.
Manshaus meanwhile asked to be released, his lawyer Unni Fries said after the hearing.
“He rejects the allegations and exercises his right to not explain himself,” she said.
– ‘Pretty vague’ past tip –
Manshaus is accused of entering the mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum armed with at least two weapons and opening fire before being overpowered by a 65-year-old man who suffered minor injuries. Three worshippers were present in the mosque.
Hours after the attack, the body of a young woman was found in a home in Baerum and police on Sunday confirmed it was Manshaus’s 17-year-old stepsister.
According to local media, she was of Chinese origin and had been adopted by the companion of Manshaus’s father.
On Monday, Norway’s domestic intelligence service PST said it had received a tip “about a year ago” about Manshaus, but that they chose not to act on it.
“The tip was pretty vague and was not indicative of any imminent terrorism plot,” PST chief Hans Sverre Sjovold told reporters.
PST, which said it receives a large number of similar tips, has not raised the threat alert level in Norway from the current low level.
– ‘Race war’ post –
Shortly before the mosque attack, a person identifying himself as Philip Manshaus had posted a message on the EndChan forum calling for a “race war” to be taken from the internet into real life (“irl”).
The author said he was selected by “saint tarrant”, an apparent reference to the New Zealand mosque attack suspect Brenton Tarrant, accused of killing 51 people in attacks on two mosques in Christchurch in March.
EndChan confirmed on Twitter that a man “claiming to be the Oslo shooter” had posted material on the forum.
The post ended with the words “Valhalla awaits,” a reference to the afterlife for those who have died in battle in Norse mythology.
The shooting follows a rise in white supremacist attacks, including the recent El Paso massacre in the United States.
The Oslo attack took place on the eve of the Islamic celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage, stoking fears among Norway’s Muslims.
In Norwegian media, neighbours and acquaintances have meanwhile described the suspect as a previously happy and well-adjusted person whose behaviour had changed during the past year.
According to public broadcaster NRK, he reportedly became “very religious” and adopted increasingly extreme rightwing views.
In July 2011, rightwing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, who said he feared a “Muslim invasion”, killed 77 people in a truck bomb blast near the government offices in Oslo and a shooting spree at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utoya.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Election
‘I cannot vote for Donald Trump’: Conservative Iowa family tells MSNBC why they’re voting for Democrats in 2020
It comes as no surprise when political strategists hear liberal and progressive voters in Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia or Boston saying that they won’t be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020; strategists already know that Trump isn’t going to get much support in those Democratic strongholds. But the thing that really grabs the attention of political strategists and organizers is hearing how people in swing areas are planning to vote, and one such attention-grabber is an MSNBC interview with a conservative-leaning Iowa family who told the cable news outlet why they’re leaning Democratic for the 2020 election.
Breaking Banner
Indicted GOP congressman denies he knows the ‘friend’ making white power sign in campaign account photo
On Monday, Roll Call reported that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) is denying that he knows a man who was flashing a "white power" sign in an official Fourth of July campaign photo.
His campaign initially claimed that the man, Kris Wyrick, was a "stranger in the crowd" after deleting the Facebook and Twitter images of him posing next to Hunter holding up the "OK" sign, which white nationalists have appropriated because the three upright fingers next to the joined index and thumb vaguely resemble the letters "WP" for "white power."
Top Trump white nationalist Stephen Miller just won a major battle against immigrants – legal immigrants
Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller has just won a major battle against immigrants in the United States – legal immigrants. After tremendous pressure on the Department of Homeland Security, Miller is advancing his agenda of not just blocking migrants from entering the country illegally, but making life in the U.S. so unbearable for legal immigrants that they leave the country.
The AP calls it one of the Trump administration’s “most aggressive efforts to restrict legal immigration.”