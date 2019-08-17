‘Not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists’: Native American Congresswoman

One of the first two Native America women blasted President Donald Trump for siding with white nationalists on Saturday.

Following the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump claimed there were “fine people” on both sides when he defended the alt-Right and Neo-Nazi event.

Two years later, Trump has gone even further, blaming only the anti-fascist activists confronting far-right marching in Portland, Oregon in a way that reminds many of the invasion of Charlottesville.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) was asked about Trump’s tweet by CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“This is on par with what the president does,” she replied. “He sides with the white supremacists, he sides the white nationalists, with the domestic terrorists in our country, just as — you know, he has incited violence against people of color.”

“Portland is a progressive city,” Haaland explained. “They want to ensure that they keep their city moving forward.”

“It’s not surprising that Trump would side away from the folks who are the peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism. Just not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists,” Haaland said. “That’s been his mode of operation since before he was elected president.”

Watch: