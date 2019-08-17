‘Not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists’: Native American Congresswoman
One of the first two Native America women blasted President Donald Trump for siding with white nationalists on Saturday.
Following the fatal “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump claimed there were “fine people” on both sides when he defended the alt-Right and Neo-Nazi event.
Two years later, Trump has gone even further, blaming only the anti-fascist activists confronting far-right marching in Portland, Oregon in a way that reminds many of the invasion of Charlottesville.
Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019
Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) was asked about Trump’s tweet by CNN’s Ana Cabrera.
“This is on par with what the president does,” she replied. “He sides with the white supremacists, he sides the white nationalists, with the domestic terrorists in our country, just as — you know, he has incited violence against people of color.”
“Portland is a progressive city,” Haaland explained. “They want to ensure that they keep their city moving forward.”
“It’s not surprising that Trump would side away from the folks who are the peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism. Just not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists,” Haaland said. “That’s been his mode of operation since before he was elected president.”
Watch:
CNN
‘Not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists’: Native American Congresswoman
One of the first two Native America women blasted President Donald Trump for siding with white nationalists on Saturday.
Following the fatal "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville in 2017, Trump claimed there were "fine people" on both sides when he defended the alt-Right and Neo-Nazi event.
Two years later, Trump has gone even further, blaming only the anti-fascist activists confronting far-right marching in Portland, Oregon in a way that reminds many of the invasion of Charlottesville.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1162726857231544320
Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) was asked about Trump's tweet by CNN's Ana Cabrera.
2020 Election
Heather Heyer’s mom says things have gotten worse since Charlottesville — but she has a solution
CNN's Ana Cabrera on Saturday interviewed Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer. Her daughter was murdered by a white nationalist terrorist during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.
"When you watch what’s happening in Portland, thankfully everything right now is peaceful, but does it sort of give you that knee-jerk reaction where your hackles kind of go up, just given everything your family has been through?" Cabrera asked.
"My hackles don’t really go down anymore," Bro replied. "I am constantly tracking these things around the country as they happen. Yeah, I think after two years ago, mine will never completely go down again."
CNN
Trump-loving “hate group” leader struggles to defend chauvinism during CNN interview on Portland chaos
Portland, Oregon on Saturday was the scene of another far-right mobilization by groups such as the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer.
CNN's Sara Sidner interviewed Enrique Tarrio, who succeeded Gavin McInnes as the chairman of the Proud Boys. The group is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Tarrio had traveled from Miami to take part in the far-right rally in Portland and appeared to be wearing body armor.