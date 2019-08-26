‘Not true’: Fox News’ Shep Smith hammers Trump for claiming Putin outsmarted Obama
Fox News host Shep Smith detailed the latest lie from President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin outsmarted former President Barack Obama.
In his Monday show, Smith played a clip of Trump talking about his trade war with China and how he meandered his way into a conversation about Russia. After France invited Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Trump said that he might invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G-7 meeting in the United States. Trump has invited Putin to the U.S. a few times and each of the invitations have been ignored.
“President Trump says the Russians were removed from the group, because president Putin outsmarted President Obama,” Smith said. “That is not true. The decision to remove Russia from the group was unanimous. The reason? Putin invaded and annexed Crimea. In the conflict that continues, in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces support separatists, who have killed more than 10,000 people. During that conflict, a Russian weapon shot a civilian airliner from the sky, killing hundreds. Then, in 2016-2018, the Russians interfered with the American elections. According to American intelligence agencies, they are interfering today.”
French President Emmanuel Macron fact-checked Trump in real-time during the press conference.
Watch Smith’s comments below:
