NY Gov Cuomo: Trump’s hate ignited a ‘dormant virus in the American DNA’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump for inflaming racial hatred — and discussed what must be done to keep the public safe from the violence he has caused.
“People are obviously frightened, and they should be with what they see in El Paso, Ohio, et cetera,” said Cuomo. “I think they’re more frightened by the governmental impotence that we’re seeing. Where this is the same pattern, right? It’s the definition of insanity. El Paso, Ohio are not the first. Las Vegas, San Bernardino, Pittsburgh, et cetera. And still the government is impotent. And that’s what’s even more frightening than the killings.”
“Now we have all this political noise on both sides and who’s a leftist and who’s a rightist,” said Cuomo. “We have to get the basic truth and facts. And the basic truth and facts are that there were two elements that create this situation. The way hydrogen and oxygen create water. You have hate plus a gun.”
“It is inarguable that this president has incited hate,” Cuomo continued. “He didn’t create it. It’s been a dormant virus in the American DNA since we were created. But he incites it. He markets it. He is a marketer. That’s what this president is. And he marketed divide and conquer.”
“The worst line in modern American political rhetoric was when he said mental illness pulled the trigger, not the gun,” added Cuomo. “No. The trigger is on the gun. There is no trigger without a gun. Hate can pick up a stone. Hate can pick up a knife. But only an assault weapon can kill 22 people in a matter of minutes. They don’t want to address the issue which is gun control. He wants to stay away from that. And that is what must be resolved.”
“And the Democrats have to frame the issue,” said Cuomo. “People talk about, well, is this a moment for change? There is no moment for change. Leadership makes the moment. And the Democrats, I just heard the preceding piece of all the Democrats and where they are. Frankly, it confused me. I’m asking all Democrats, Democrats who want to run for president and come into the state of New York, just make it a simple, clear choice for the American people. The make America safer pledge. Four elements. An assault weapon ban, high capacity magazines, universal background check, mental health database, red flag laws. Those four elements of gun control will change this nation.”
CNN’s Don Lemon rips Fox News ‘apology team’ for attempting to rationalize Trump’s racism
CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed Fox News for defending President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric following the white supremacist terrorist attack in El Paso, Texas.
"All I can say is, 'Wow!'" Lemon began. "You have to sit and watch this."
"As people across the country expressed shock and grief over the senseless mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton that killed 31 people, the Fox and Friends apology team already out defending President Trump for the ugly and divisive rhetoric when targeting undocumented immigrants at the southern border," Lemon reported.
"Investigators in El Paso say the suspected gunman posted a racist manifesto 20 minutes opening fire on innocent people shopping at a Walmart. It’s filled with white supremacist language and hateful words aimed at immigrants and Latinos," he explained.
If Trump wants to visit our city, he ‘needs to take back his words’: El Paso congresswoman
On Tuesday, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, told CNN's Chris Cuomo in no uncertain terms how President Donald Trump can start trying to make things right in her community if he really wants to — and until he does, he shouldn't bother coming to grieve with them.
"You said 'I want to talk to him first.' Why?" said Cuomo.
"I think it's important for us to have a dialogue about why this community is in so much pain," said Escobar, whose attempt to talk to Trump over the phone beforehand was rebuffed.
‘What’s in your heart?’ Texas pastor calls on Trump to take ‘responsibility’ for inflaming hate
On Tuesday, CNN's Anderson Cooper spoke to Michael Grady, a former Army chaplain living in El Paso, Texas whose daughter was shot and critically wounded in this weekend's mass shooting.
"You were in the military. You've seen horrific things. Now you are going through this," said Cooper. "How do you counsel yourself? What do you tell yourself about how this happened, why this happened?"
"I'm reminded that God is faithful, and that God requires something of us as humans, and that this horrific tragedy was based on a programming," said Grady. "I remember when Trayvon Martin was shot, and I've watched over the years, things escalated and there was no retribution and no consequences for the actions. I knew this day was going to come because God holds us accountable. You reap what you sow. The judgment is on the nation because we walked away from the principles of love and peace and hope and faith."