Ocasio-Cortez after apparent Epstein suicide: ‘We need answers. Lots of them.’

“I don’t dabble much in conspiracy theories,” said another observer in the wake of the news, “but…”

In the immediate wake of news from New York City officials Saturday morning that disgraced billionaire and high-profile political donor Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell overnight, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez indicated it will be up to lawmakers and others to demand a full accounting of what happened to the man accused of operating a sophisticated sex trafficking ring that catered to the nation’s rich and powerful.

“We need answers,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Lots of them”

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

Questions surrounding both the manner of Epstein’s death and the looming questions about the reach of his alleged sex trafficking operation immediately swirled as the news of the apparent suicide broke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even those wary of conspiracy theories couldn’t help but note the troubling implications of Epstein’s death—especially given reports of a previous suicide attempt and that he had been placed on suicide watch at the jail.

#JeffreyEpstein

I don’t dabble much in conspiracy theories, but…

a guy, who the most powerful people in the world want dead, shouldn’t be able to commit suicide after an alleged attempted suicide already, while on suicide watch, while everyone says he’s going to be suicided. https://t.co/B4mk4mQxfr — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) August 10, 2019

by