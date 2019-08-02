Odds of a recession ‘very high’ because of Trump’s trade wars: Moody’s chief economist
Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi went on CNN Friday to warn that President Donald Trump’s latest trade war moves against China could very well throw the United States into a recession.
While discussing Trump’s surprise announcement on Thursday that he would be placing a new 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, Zandi argued that this new tax increase could be a tipping point that sends the economy on a downward trajectory.
“If the president follows through on these tariffs, that is the fodder for recession,” he said. “Business people are already very, very nervous about what’s going on. They pulled back on their investment spending, the next thing is they’re start pulling back on their hiring. Once they do that, unemployment will rise and that will be a problem.”
CNN host Poppy Harlow seemed taken aback by Zandi’s claim that a recession is looming, but he didn’t back down when she pushed back on his analysis.
“I think the odds [of a recession] are high,” he said. “I think the tariff war is going a lot of damage to the economy. It hasn’t shown up yet in terms of jobs, you can see parts of it in manufacturing, transportation and distribution. So far it hasn’t happened, but this next round is going to be too much for businesses to bear.”
A Gold Star widow told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Friday that the Trump White House hung up on her when she called to tell them about how President Donald Trump's signature tax plan has been hurting her family.
During an interview on CNN, Gold Star widow Jessica Braden-Rogers explained how taxes on her late husband's survivor's benefits and Social Security quadrupled after the passage of Trump's tax plan in late 2017.
"We had no idea the new tax laws were going to impact Gold Star kids," she told Camerota. "We had no clue of any of this until February and March this year when we started filing our 2018 taxes, and then we found out how this had impacted us. They were all shocked."
Nearly half the Democrats in the House of Representatives support an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump — a key threshold that is still unlikely to be enough to nudge Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to reconsider her firm opposition to launching proceedings.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Although Pelosi has not indicated that support for impeachment proceedings by a majority of House Democrats would alter her view, supporters of an inquiry have suggested eclipsing the halfway mark among Democrats could bolster their efforts and cause public support for the effort to grow.
Bakari Sellers slaps down Chris Cuomo for playing up intraparty division: 'Joe Biden is not a racist'
On Thursday night's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," former South Carolina state Rep. Bakari Sellers, chastised Chris Cuomo for trying to insinuate that any sort of mid-primary criticism is counterproductive — and for bastardizing his camp's arguments against former Vice President Joe Biden.
"You want to talk about the difference between a circular primary squad, which was what Obama was worried about in critiquing," said Cuomo. "You go after Joe Biden time and time again. 'You're not a bigot but — look what you did, look what you did.' How does it not do two potential things, one, fatigue the issue. It all matters. The people you noted to dissuade, if they hear about it for the next eight months while you fight within your party, what appetite will they have? And you are empowering the president to say, you call everybody a racist. You call everybody the person in front of me. Everybody is a racist. Then what? How does that help you?"